NFL Legend Has Strong Declaration For K-State's Dylan Edwards After Week 0 Exit
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards' Week 0 exit against Iowa State drew a lot of outside reactions.
The junior running back was expected to build off his Rate Bowl performance last season, projected to be the next star rusher in the Little Apple. Unfortunately, his junior debut was cut short after fumbling on the Wildcats' opening possession and hurting his ankle. Instead of expressing sympathy, many college football fans proceeded to make jokes about Edwards' fumble and short time on the field.
Luckily, Edwards' former coach had his back. Colorado coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders supported the Wildcats' running back amid the online hate.
"You’re a difference maker! That’s why they talk & that’s why they lie. God got you man," Sanders tweeted Monday morning. "A fool and a difference maker don’t get along and won’t ever get along because a fool knows its place therefore ignore them a keep them there! Love u man."
Edwards spent his freshman season at Colorado, logging 321 rushing yards and one touchdown with 36 receptions for 299 yards and four touchdowns. He drew eyes from everyone with his collegiate debut against TCU, logging 159 total yards and four touchdowns.
K-State coach Chris Klieman updated the media on Edwards' status heading into the North Dakota matchup on Saturday. While he doesn't know the exact return timetable, Klieman reassured fans that his X-rays came back negative.
"I think that was the major one," Klieman said in his Monday afternoon press conference. "Our doctor checks were at five in the morning, and we didn't see that many guys, which was positive. We saw Dylan and a couple of other guys who [had] minor [injuries]. So I feel good."
Klieman emphasized the significance of remaining healthy throughout the season, especially against tough opponents. Edwards' departure altered the Wildcats' game plan against Iowa State, placing more pressure on quarterback Avery Johnson and rushers DeVon Rice and Joe Jackson.
"We have to stay healthy, that's the one thing I took from this game," Klieman said. "When you open up a season against a perennial conference-championship team like Iowa State, you put all your guys out there. We've gotta develop more depth across both lines of scrimmage. We can't expect Damian Ilalio to play 60 plays every game."
