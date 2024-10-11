Travis Hunter Plans Special Celebration With Kai Cenat For Kansas State Matchup
Colorado Buffaloes sensation Travis Hunter can score touchdowns on either side of the ball, meaning there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate.
Hunter takes advantage of each trip to the endzone, often planning out comedic or iconic celebrations prior to a matchup. The same applies for his upcoming game against the Kansas State Wildcats, where he recruited the help of famous streamers Kai Cenat and Fanum to help with an idea.
The three came up with an idea inspired by Spider-Man. Watch the video below:
Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and many other Buffalo players garner more social media attention than anyone on the Wildcats. It's a blessing and a curse, as Colorado can experience the highest highs and the lowest lows. Alternatively, K-State has the pleasure of coming off wins and losses with a relatively similar reaction from the public.
"I see what you on to fam, exactly what you on to fam," Hunter said in the video. "I hit the backflip, you smart boy."
The two-way standout already did one of Cenat's ideas against Baylor, so it shouldn't come as a surprise if another one is performed. Hunter acted like a dog chasing a bone, which inspired Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to do the same against the Arizona Cardinals.
