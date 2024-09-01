VIDEO: K-State DB Commit Josiah Jones Sends High Praise To Others In 2025 Class
The Kansas State Wildcats football program is expecting serious production from their 2025 recruiting class, including defensive back Josiah Jones.
The Lake Dallas senior is one of many secondary players in the class, joined alongside RJ Collins, Noah King, Logan Bartley, Martel Jackson, Dominic Mitchell, and Jojo Scott. Jones is embracing the high levels of competition in the room, sharing with Kansas State On SI's Anthony Pasciolla high praise for the fellow recruits.
"I mean, they're great, great people, competitive. I think of it just like I just want to be the best out of my class. I love their work ethic, and I love that they're making names for themselves," Jones shared. "It just makes me want to be better every day that I have competition and that I have people with the same goal as me, and it just makes me work even harder."
Not only are their many high-profile names in the defensive backs room, but also No. 2 ranked tight end in the country, Linkon Cure. He is the first ever five-star to commit to the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-1 cornerback also received offers from the Louisville Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs won back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022, but neither situation felt right for Jones. Instead, he opted for the "love and support"-centered community of K-State.
