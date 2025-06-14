Video Resurfaces Of $265 Million Quarterback Torching Kansas State
As we wait for the college football season to start, all fans and onlookers can do is speculate and revisit old videos to reminisce about the past.
The Big 12 YouTube channel reposted a video of Iowa State's blowout victory over Kansas State in 2020. Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy went 16-of-20 for 236 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing seven times for 59 yards.
Kansas State was in the midst of a sloppy campaign, shuffling through freshman Will Howard and veteran Skylar Thompson as the signal-callers.
Meanwhile, Purdy was adding to his eventual NFL Draft tape. He eventually became the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the third option behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.
And the rest is history. Injuries to Garoppolo and Lance in Purdy's rookie season opened the door for him as the starter. He went undefeated until the 49ers' NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy exited in the first quarter with an elbow injury, which spiraled into a blowout loss for San Francisco.
However, he continued his legend the next season with an MVP-level season, throwing for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a league-leading 113.0 passer rating. Purdy led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco posted an ugly 6-9 record last season, but it was mainly due to injuries. Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million extension last month, with the expectation that he'll lead San Francisco back to championship glory.
Until we get college and professional football back, expect more throwback videos like these to resurface.
More Kansas State News
K-State's Avery Johnson Takes Huge Step With Latest CBS Sports Acclaim
Former Jets GM Further Admires Will Howard In Scorching Aaron Rodgers Rant
Seven-Time All-Star Hailed As Only Saving Grace To Defeat Michael Beasley