Former Jets GM Further Admires Will Howard In Scorching Aaron Rodgers Rant
Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum has been on a tangent in his Aaron Rodgers critiques amid this Pittsburgh Steelers arc.
But his angle is interesting compared to his media peers. Like many, Tannenbaum shares concerns about Rodgers' age and nonchalant nature, but he has primarily been in support of Pittsburgh moving forward with national champion Will Howard.
"I think Aaron Rodgers is going to be irrelevant by Thanksgiving," Tannenbaum said on Get Up Wednesday morning. "A non-playoff team, a 42-year-old quarterback who's a legend that's going off into the sunset. They're the third-best team in the division. They're gonna have to find out about Will Howard, who I think is very intriguing. I don't think they can really win this division. I think by the end of this season, we're going to be talking about a massive transition."
Rodgers is expected to match or excel Justin Fields and Russell Wilson's production from last season. Even for his decline, he's still a decent signal-caller who can utilize his veteran experience. So far, he's been mentoring Howard as he transitions to the pros.
The Steelers' rookie spent four seasons at Kansas State before his national title run with Ohio State. His Draft stock skyrocketed after a legendary fifth season, but the lack of noise for most of his collegiate career raised some questions about his true potential in the NFL. The Buckeyes also boasted many NFL-level weapons and the best defense in the country, only furthering outside speculation.
We'll have to wait and see if Tannenbaum's predictions come to fruition and we see Howard on the field at some point in 2025.
