K-State Volleyball Topples No. 20 Colorado with Statement Win
In front of a roaring, sold-out crowd at Morgan Family Arena, the Kansas State Wildcats put on a show Saturday afternoon. They swept the 20th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes in straight sets. The Wildcats took control from the first serve and never looked back.
The team won 25–20, 26–24, and 25–18 to claim one of their most complete victories of the season. The triumph marked K-State’s third upset over a Top 25 opponent this year and added a major boost to their Big 12 momentum.
Wildcats Improve with Consistent Form
With the statement win, Kansas State improved to 14–7 overall and 7–6 in Big 12 play. They continued to build on their late-season surge. The Wildcats showcased an impressive .324 team hitting percentage. It was fueled by standout performances from outside hitters Aniya Clinton and Shaylee Myers, who combined for 28 kills.
The straight-set victory also represented K-State’s fifth sweep over a ranked opponent under Head Coach Jason Mansfield. They now hold a 9–17 record against ranked teams during his tenure. Each win against a Top 25 program reinforces the Wildcats’ growing confidence and consistency as they aim for a strong postseason finish.
The match marked a triumphant return for junior outside hitter Aniya Clinton, who made her first appearance since October 29. Clinton looked every bit like her old self, leading all players with 17 kills at a blistering .536 hitting percentage while committing only two errors. Her powerful performance anchored K-State’s attack and came with a career milestone. Her 700th career kill was achieved in the first set.
Senior standout Shaylee Myers once again proved her reliability, posting 11 kills for her 18th consecutive match with double digits. Myers’ consistency on the outside has been a major factor in Kansas State’s steady offensive rhythm throughout the season.
Complementing their effort was a strong contribution from the middle, as Reagan Fox added eight kills. And then Jordyn Williams chipped in six to round out a balanced and efficient front-line effort.
Team Showcased Defensive Dominance
Setter Ava LeGrand was the unsung hero of the day, orchestrating the Wildcats’ attack with precision. LeGrand dished out 39 assists while also contributing nine digs and four blocks. She controlled the tempo and created scoring chances from every rotation.
On the defensive side, libero Symone Sims led all players with 12 digs. She maintained composure in the back row and kept Colorado’s offense from finding any rhythm.
The Wildcats’ front-line defense was equally impressive, limiting Colorado (20–5, 10–3 Big 12) to a .172 hitting efficiency. The nine team blocks from K-State were crucial in shutting down the Buffaloes’ attack.
Middle blocker Jordyn Williams stood tall at the net, recording six total blocks, including one solo. Colorado’s star outside hitter and reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, Ana Burilovic, was the only Buffalo to reach double figures in kills, finishing with 10.
As the Big 12 schedule winds down, this win provides momentum for a K-State squad finding its best form when it matters most.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.