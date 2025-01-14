Steelers Sign Former Dolphins QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson to their roster for 2025, according to his agent Sports Trust Advisors.
Thompson, 27, has spent his entire career with the Dolphins after being drafted in the seventh round in 2022. He played 10 games in three years, including two starts, going 1-2. He started for the Dolphins in the playoffs in 2022 after Tua Tagovailoa was hurt.
Throughout his career, Thompson has thrown for 721 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He started one game this past season.
The Steelers now have their only quarterback under contract for the 2025 season. Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen are all set to become free agents, with all of them believed to be candidates to return. With Thompson joining the roster, it may mean one of them will not come back.
If Wilson and Fields both re-sign, the Steelers may view Thompson as their QB3, replacing Allen. If only Wilson or Fields return, they may still bring back Allen as their backup with Thompson.
Thompson comes from Kansas State , where he played five season and threw for 7,134 yards and 42 touchdowns to 16 interceptions.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!