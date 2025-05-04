Will Howard Should Be Content After Recent Comments From Steelers Insider
As the Pittsburgh Steelers gear up for next season, it starts with their quarterback room featuring Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and potentially Aaron Rodgers.
Steelers analyst Dejan Kovacevic is confident in Howard, saying the national champion could "surprise lots of people" if Pittsburgh makes the playoffs.
"He showed up in big games," Kovacevic said on DK's Daily Shot of Steelers. "He rose up in big games. He played his very best football in Ohio State's four biggest games."
The Steelers reporter said the team got a steal being able to draft Howard at pick No. 185.
"He was vocal, he was demonstrative, he was emotional, he appeared to be in control, not only of himself, but others around him," Kovacevic said. "Those are all pluses. Those are all traits that you don't normally find in a quarterback in the sixth round, regardless of the quality of the class."
He expects Howard to be sidelined for most of the season to avoid throwing him into the fire too quickly.
"Not only did the Steelers get him, but they got him after bypassing him in the third, the fourth, and the fifth round," Kovacevic said. "Not a soul in the football world would have raised an eyebrow at Howard being taken even as high as the third round. I say all that because I've heard the Steelers say there's work to do with Howard. Like a lot of work."
