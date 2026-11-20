After a lackluster final 32 minutes at the FedEx Forum Sunday afternoon resulted in a 98-78 defeat for Pat Kelsey’s Cardinals, they were looking for a bit of a confidence boost before heading to Las Vegas for the Players Era 16 Tournament. The Stetson Hatters rolled into the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday night with a 1-4 record and Louisville closing as a 36.5-point favorite.

Shortly before the game it was announced Louisville would be without guard Seth Trimble who has a “minor injury” and should be back for the Thanksgiving week trip to the desert. With De’Shayne Montgomery and Gabe Dynes already out with injury, the Cards had to rely on the freshmen Isaac Ellis, Boyuan Zhang and Ebina Ekezie more than anticipated this early in their careers.

Louisville’s size and athleticism would prove to be too much to handle for the pesky Hatters as Louisville slugged their way to an 83-69 win. Prized portal addition Flory Bidunga was dominant in the performance, finishing with 25 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 assists. Stetson simply had no answer for the preseason All-ACC first team selection.

Louisville’s Adrian Wooley (14) against Stetson’s Sean Morgan at KFC Yum Center. Nov. 19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adrian Wooley and Karter Knox beat Stetson defenders off the dribble all night and battled in the post as the Cards scored 50 of their 83 points in the paint. Wooley finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Knox added 14 points and 10 boards.

The rest of the roster struggled from the field, as Louisville went 32-for-66 (48%) and 7-for-28 (25%) from deep. With the injury woes for the Cards, all three freshman saw 10 minutes or more. The towering youngster Obina Ekezie finished with four points and two rebounds in 16 minutes as he is still adjusting to the physicality of the college game. Isaac Ellis had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 19 minutes before an apparent ankle injury late in the 2nd half. Zhang was 0-for-2 from the field with a rebound and an assist.

Preseason Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year Collin Kuhl went for 24 on 10-for-16 from the field and 4-for-8 from deep. Forward Magnus Entemann went for 15 points on a rough 7-for-19 shooting. Guard Thiag Sucatzky not only went for 10 points but also got s technical for gesturing at the Louisville bench insinuating they were too “small”.

Louisville’s Flory Bidunga (40) carries Isaac Ellis (22) off the court after he got injured against Stetson at KFC Yum Center. Nov. 19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Knox also received a technical for Louisville for flexing after a basket in the second half. The Hatters lit it up early and took a 22-14 lead behind the hot shooting of Kull. Louisville established Bidunga early and he was a dominant force, going for 17 points and 9 boards in the first half. Louisville took a 42-37 lead into the half and pushed it to 79-53 with 6:35 left. From there, Louisville was outscored 16-4 to lead us to the final of 83-69.

It was not necessarily a crisp, dominant performance that was hoped for after the Memphis debacle Sunday, but it is a win to move Louisville to 3-1. While the injury bug is nibbling and making an impact on this team, they have the pieces to dominate a team like Stetson.

Postgame Coach Kelsey expressed me that he felt like he is stuck in a “No fun zone and I want to go in the locker room and us all be fired up and excited and feel good. I thought for 30-32 minutes we played really well and the last eight minutes we didn’t.”

Louisville’s Pat Kelsey coaches against Stetson at KFC Yum Center. Nov. 19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As mentioned previously, Louisville will open up the Players Era 16 with Texas Tech on Tuesday night. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 9 in the country and tout a win over 2026 Final Four participant Illinois already. Game two of the tournament will be Thursday night against either Oregon or St. John’s.

After a bit of a lackluster start to the season, Louisville has a chance to right the wrongs with a good showing in Vegas. They need to get Ekezie comfortable with the physicality of top tier college basketball, find a defensive identity and establish more of an offensive identity of attacking the post and not settling for deep shots early in the shot clock. Continuing to attack downhill by Knox and Wooley should help open up looks for others, including Jackson Shelstad who was quiet on Thursday night.