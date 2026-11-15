Defense Leads Louisville to Fifth Straight Win, Turn Back Tar Heels 16-14

Saturday night in Chapel Hill the sidelines featured Jeff Brohm, Brian Brohm, Bill Belichick and Paul & Bobby Petrino. North Carolina and Louisville touted defenses who have faced their fair share of struggles this season. The oddsmakers of Las Vegas and the 44,664 gathered in Kenan Stadium expected offensive fireworks. The real fireworks came as Louisville kneeled out the 16-14 win and players from both sides stayed aggressively engaged at the line of scrimmage past the final whistle, inciting a melee.

With the sudden resurgence of the once 2-3 Cards, there was an outside chance that they could play themselves into a berth in the ACC Championship. The likelihood of those chances diminished significantly as Wake Forest stormed past SMU in the noon slate.

Louisville entered the night on a four-game win streak, averaging 43.5 points per game during that stretch. The rushing attack of Isaac Brown, Keyjuan Brown and Lincoln Kienholz led the Cards into the game ranking first in the country in yards per carry and eighth in rushing offense.

The defense led The Ville to the win tonight behind timely forced turnovers, putting pressure on the quarterback and holding the UNC offense under 300 total yards.

Koen Entringer with an early game sack and forced fumble for the Louisville defense in their 16-14 win at North Carolina. | William Caudill

Brohm on their efforts:

"We really stepped up and made a lot of big plays in the second half. I thought they played really good the whole game. We were able to pressure at times and get some key stops, then the four plays and out and the interception at the end was huge. So, great job by them. Offensively, moved in the first half, then we started to have some penalties. Knocked us back, got us off rhythm. Second half didn't have the ball much in the third quarter, and still we had some costly things that hurt us. So, we got to get better. But it was good to come out with a win on the road against North Carolina, who's played good football all year. So, really proud of our team."

Cardinal wide receiver Lawayne McCoy made his return to the field for the first time since the Syracuse game and hauled in a 26-yard reception from Lincoln Kienholz on a crucial third down to set Carson Hilbert up for a 46-yard field to put The Ville up 3-0 early. McCoy led the way with six catches and 64 yards on the night.

Jaleel Skinner streaking down the Louisville sideline in the first half at North Carolina. | William Caudill

UNC’s opening drive went 12 plays for 75 yards and Benjamin Hall punched it in from seven yards out to put the Heels up 7-3. Death, taxes and a Petrino score on the scripted opening drive; something Louisville fans are used to.

Louisville marched their second drive right down the field again behind 30 yards from Isaac Brown on the ground and a big reception from Jaleel Skinner cutting over the middle for 13 yards. Hilbert converted a 32-yard field goal to cut the Heels lead to 7-6 early in the second quarter.

Lawayne McCoy with a 26-yard catch at North Carolina. | William Caudill

On UNC’s second possession, safety Koen Entringer blitzed off the edge, producing a sack and forced fumble on Heels’ quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. recovered by Joshua Donald that set Louisville up with great field position. Keyjuan Brown used rushed of ten and seven yards to set up a three-yard touchdown pass from Kienholz to Skinner to put Louisville back on top 13-7.

Clev Lubin rocked Edwards on the first play of the next series, Stanquan Clark shut down the UNC rushing attack with back breaking tackles and Jabari Mack was in lockdown mode for the pass defense. Following UNC’s opening touchdown drive, they only accounted for 14 yards of offense the rest of the first half.

Kienholz led a two-minute drive for Louisville to end the first half, but Hilbert pushed a field goal to the right and Louisville went to the half with a 13-7 lead. Louisville finished the half with 214 yards to Carolina’s 89.

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Jabari Mack with an interception and slide down to seal the deal. | William Caudill

The third quarter was a grind for the Louisville offense, running seven plays for 23 yards as the defense went into bend don’t break mode. TJ Capers came off the edge midway through the third quarter sacking Edwards Jr and knocking him out of the game. Heels kicker Rece Verhoff missed a 39-yard field goal on the drive to cap a scoreless third quarter.

Travis Burgess replaced Edwards and brought a dual threat aspect to the game that helped the Heels move the ball the rest of the way. UNC marched 60 yards before defensive lineman Jerod Smith deflected a fourth down pass attempt at the line of scrimmage to turn the Heels over on downs with 12 minutes left.

Isaac Brown makes a cut at Kenan Stadium during the 16-14 win for the Cards. | William Caudill

Keyjuan Brown made his presence felt on the ground leading the charge on the ensuing Cardinal drive with seven carries for 49 yards. Hilbert capped the drive with a 36-yard field goal, giving the Cards a 16-7 lead.

Following a Tyler Thompson sack to start the next drive, Burgess drove UNC 75 yards with Hall finding the end zone from six yards out for his first multi-touchdown game of his career and cut the lead to 16-14 with 3:43 left.

Louisville’s rushing attack failed to put the game away and the Cards punted it back to Carolina with 1:41 left in the game and a two-point lead. Clark sacked Burgess and Mack intercepted a fourth down pass returning it 32 yards to seal the deal.

Cardinal kicker Carson Hilbert went 3-for-4 in the win. | William Caudill

It was not the dominant offensive effort the Louisville offense had become accustomed to, but the Cards found a way. Kienholz finished the day 23-for-31 through the air for 154 yards and a touchdown. Skinner hauled in four catches for 33 yards, including the score. Kienholz could not get Tre Richardson in the open field as he finished with six receptions for 23 yards and Treyshun Hurry hauled in four for 33 yards.

The vaunted rushing attack only went for 148 yards on 33 carries. Kienholz finished with 28 rushing yards, Isaac Brown with 62 on 12 carries and Keyjuan Brown with 78 on 11 carries.

The Louisville defense ended the day with six sacks, eight tackles for loss and three pass break ups. Clark led the way with 10 tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss. Mack and Entringer had seven tackles a piece and Lubin had six.

Clev Lubin sacks UNC quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. | William Caudill

Louisville punter Niall Hayes booted it five times for 185 yards, with a long of 45 yards.

Edwards finished 10-for-14 through the air for 120 yards for Carolina & Burgess was 6-for-11 for 59 yards and the interception.

A postgame melee broke out as Louisville kneeled the ball to run out the clock. | William Caudill

Next up for The Ville is senior day, welcoming in Pittsburgh this coming Saturday, Nov. 21. Kickoff time and television assignments will be released. Pitt is limping in having lost four of their last five including a 16-10 loss to a Florida State team with an interim head coach (Rick Stockstill).