The Jeff Walz era at Louisville can be defined by two words. Consistent Success. Walz is entering his 20th season in The Ville. In that stretch Louisville has a career record of 515-154 (.770). The Cards made the Elite Eight or better eight times, including four trips to the NCAA Final Four (2009, 2013, 2018, 2022). In the ACC, Louisville has four regular season crowns and a tournament championship in 2018.

With 20 days until the season opener, the Louisville Women’s Basketball team has been tabbed as the second-best team in the conference in the preseason. Duke is the preseason favorite to bring home the ACC Women’s title with 49 first place votes. The Cards received 22 first place votes. North Carolina is projected to finish third and received one first place vote. Notre Dame also received four first place votes and are projected to finish fourth.

A season ago, the Cards finished 15-3 in conference which was good for second place behind 16-2 Duke. Louisville lost to Duke in overtime in the ACC Championship game hosted in Duluth, GA.

Mar 8, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Players including Duke Blue Devils guard Riley Nelson (4) and Louisville Cardinals forward MacKenly Randolph (4) fight for a rebound during the second half at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Walz has the advantage of familiarity with this roster, returning four of the top five scorers from a season ago:

2025-2026 Returner Stats

Tajianna Roberts (G) – 11.5 PPG, 3.1 APG, First Team All-ACC

Elif Instanbulluoglu (F) – 10.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2nd in ACC in Most Improved Player voting

Mackenly Randolph (F) – 8.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG

Imari Berry (F) – 10.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, ACC Sixth Player of the Year

Portal Additions (previous school) with 2025-2026 stats:

Zamareya Jones (G, NC State) 14.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.8 APG

Carys Baker (F, Virginia Tech) 14.3 PPG, 6,9 RPG, 1.1 BPG

Amiya Joyner (F, LSU) 9.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG

Deniya Prawl (G, Tennessee) 4.0 PPG, 2.7 RPG

Preseason All-ACC Team (76 voters)

Hannah Hidalgo, Sr., G, Notre Dame 871

Toby Fournier, Jr., F, Duke 767

Kymora Johnson, Sr., G, Virginia 655

Uche Izoje, So., C, Syracuse 466

Khamil Pierre, Sr., F, NC State 456

Zoe Brooks, Sr., F, NC State 455

Tajianna Roberts, Jr., G, Louisville 265

Imari Berry, Jr., G, Louisville 220

Talayah Walker, Jr., G, Georgia Tech 202

Lulu Twidale, Sr., G, California 113

Hidalgo was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year. Louisville and NC State are the only school with two players on the list.

Imari Berry is the reigning ACC Sixth Player of the Year after a stellar sophomore campaign. She led the team in scoring in ACC play with 11.4 points per game and was one of four players to average 10 or more points per game last season.

Louisville Cardinals Imari Berry (2) drives in for a score during a first-round game between the Louisville Cardinals and Vermont Catamounts in the 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the KFC Yum Center, March 21, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the second-straight season Roberts has been named to the preseason All-ACC team, as she received this honor prior to last season. At the end of the year, Roberts was named to the First Team All-ACC by the league's coaches.

Roberts was the Cardinals leading scorer last season with 11.5 points per game and had a team-best 25 games with 10 points or more

ACC Women’s Predicted Order of Finish (76 voters)



1. Duke (49), 1649



2. Louisville (22), 1580



3. North Carolina (1), 1462



4. Notre Dame (4), 1450



5. NC State, 1337



6. Virginia, 1085



7. Syracuse, 1009



8. Virginia Tech, 1003



9. Clemson, 988



10. California, 786



11. Miami, 689



12. Georgia Tech, 684



13. Stanford, 674



14. Florida State, 603



15. SMU, 373



16. Wake Forest, 296



17. Pitt, 236



18. Boston College, 170



