Notre Dame vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

Someone's undefeated record will come to an end in Week 7 of the college football season when the No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish hit the road to take on the No. 8 BYU Cougars.

This is one of three games on Notre Dame's schedule that is against teams currently ranked in the top 25 of the AP Poll, with a game against No. 3 Miami set for November 7 and a game against No. 24 SMU on Nov. 24. This will be their first true measuring stick, and the winner of this game should be looked at as a true National Championship contender.

Let's dive into the odds for Saturday's marquee showdown.

Notre Dame vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Notre Dame -10.5 (-105)

BYU +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Notre Dame -400

BYU +310

Total

OVER 47.5 (-114)

UNDER 47.5 (-106)

Notre Dame vs. BYU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 17

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Notre Dame record: 6-0

BYU record: 5-0

Notre Dame vs. BYU Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 3-0 straight up and 2-1 against the spread in the last three meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-0 in the last three meetings between these two teams

Notre Dame is 4-2 against the spread this season

BYU is 5-0 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-2 in Notre Dame games this season

Notre Dame vs. BYU Key Player to Watch

CJ Carr, QB - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

CJ Carr has entered the Heisman Trophy conversation, sitting third on the odds list at +1200 behind Jeremiah Smith (-210) and Darian Mensah (+1000). He has completed 70.8% of passes for 1,378 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just one interception. He has his first tough test ahead of him on Saturday against a strong BYU defense.

Notre Dame vs. BYU Prediction and Best Bet

According to some advanced metrics, Notre Dame is the best college football team in the country. The Fighting Irish lead the country in net adjusted EPA per play, well above the Cougars, who come in at 16th in that metric.

My concern for BYU would be its defense. The Cougars are just 29th in opponent success rate, and they have struggled significantly when it comes to stopping the run. That's bad news coming against a Notre Dame defense that's ninth in rush success rate and 15th in EPA per rush.

BYU's undefeated record both straight up and against the spread comes to an end on Saturday night.

Pick: Notre Dame -10.5 (-105) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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