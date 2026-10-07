Louisville vs Florida State: INJURY REPORT BREAKDOWN

Coming into Friday night’s ACC matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and Florida State Seminoles, each team is trending in a different direction. Louisville is coming off consecutive three-point losses to Wake Forest and NC State, while Florida State is on a two-game win streak, including a 31-point win over Virginia last weekend.

Sep 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; ALouisville Cardinals cheerleader carries a flag down the field before the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Cardinal Stadium. Florida State defeated Louisville 35-31. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Cards are banged up in the secondary with Koen Entringer ruled out the past two games, as well as Antonio Watts being ruled out for the season. This week, there is hope for Entringer, but fellow Safety TJ Banks appears on the “questionable” list.

On the Louisville side here are the players that are OUT:

DB #9 Antonio Watts – out for season

TE #44 Travis Egan

P #48 Jacob Barker

OT #63 Bryten Close

WR #82 Montavin Quisenberry

TE #90 Hamilton Atkins

DL #98 Sam Dawson

This list has pretty much remained the same the last few weeks.

Listed as QUESTIONABLE:

DB #4 TJ Banks

RB #5 Keyjuan Brown

OL #71 Cason Henry

DL #90 Daylen Russell

Cason Henry as a starting tackle is one to keep an eye on here. The Florida State run defense is 44th in the country, allowing 119.2 rush yards per game. Also, on the “probable” list is Anwar O’Neal. Fingers are crossed that both are good to go for Friday night, if not I’d imagine you will see Lance Robinson bounce out to tackle.

Keyjuan Brown is the most concerning on this list. During Coach Brohm’s radio show on Tuesday night he alluded to Isaac Brown’s strong game against NC State on the ground. Isaac carried the ball nine times for 125 yards and a score.

“Well, we need him to continue to showcase what he is all about every game, we need him to do so even more so coming up, we have a few injuries here and there at that position.”

That quote would lead me to believe that Keyjuan is not 100% after the NC State game. Keyjuan rushed the ball 8 times for 88 yards but had two critical lost fumbles.

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tj Banks (4) tackles Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Ty Clark Iii (4) during the third quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I mentioned TJ Banks in the intro as a name on the questionable list. He has 25 tackles on the season and has been a mainstay in the secondary. It would be brutal to get Entringer back just to lose Banks.

Daylen Russell has 11 tackles on the season and is a disruptor in the run game.

Listed as PROBABLE:

QB #3 Lincoln Kienholz

DB #5 Koen Entringer

DL #17 AJ Green

OL #65 Ellis McAdoo

OL #70 Anwar O’Neal

DL #95 Joshua Donald

Kienholz powered through what is perceived to be a lower leg injury last weekend in Raleigh. He completed 21-30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He was listed as questionable and suited up last week, so the fact that he is probable is a good upgrade in diagnosis.

While SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings watching, Louisville Cardinals safety TJ Banks (4) tackles Southern Methodist University Mustangs cornerback Jayvon Thomas (4) as Louisville Cardinals defensive back Koen Entringer (5) helps as the Cards beat the Mustangs 41-31in Saturday. Louisville is now 1-4 against SMU all time. Sept.19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Previously mentioned, Entringer would be a massive piece back for The Ville after missing two weeks. Gio Lopez and CJ Bailey both found glaring weaknesses in the secondary the last two weeks. Getting the captain of the defense back on the field certainly would help.

AJ Green did not play last week against NC State as well. He has nine tackles on the season but has not registered a stat in the last two contests.

Joshua Donald has 9 tackles on the season over the course of the Ole Miss, SMU and Wake Forest games. The Cards need every available body on the defensive side, especially with Daylen Russell being listed as questionable.

For the Seminoles listed as OUT :

RB #3 Samuel Singelton Jr, WR #11 Devin Carter, DB #16 Karson Hobbs, DB #18 Jamari Howard, LB #20 Blake Nichelsen, DB #22 Zae Thomas, DB #27 Jordan Crutchfield, LB #30 Izaia Williams, LB #38 Daylen Greene, LB #45 Noah LaVelle

For the Seminoles listed as QUESTIONABLE:

DL #1 Darryll Desir

For the Seminoles listed as PROBABLE:

LB #23 Mikai Gbayor, LB #31 Karon Maycock, DB #33 Antonio Cromartie Jr., P #36 Daniel Hughes

The Florida State defense is banged up as well. They gave up 430 and 320 yards passing to SMU and Alabama earlier in the season but have only given up seven points a piece in their last two games against Central Arkansas and Virginia.

The Cards and Seminoles will kick off at 7 pm Friday night on ESPN. It will be the first matchup with the Noles at L&N of the Jeff Brohm era. Louisville is a 3.5 point favorite according to Caesars Sportsbook.