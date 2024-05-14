Louisville's Midweek Matchup vs. Indiana Canceled
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Tuesday’s baseball contest between the University of Louisville and Indiana has been canceled due to inclement weather.
The game will not be rescheduled for a later date.
Individuals with tickets for Tuesday’s game may exchange them for any of the three remaining home games.
Louisville will host Notre Dame in the final three games of the regular season beginning on Thursday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
