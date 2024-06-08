'25 RB Jaylin Brown Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is now three-for-three on commitments from last weekend's visitors.
West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman running back Jaylin Brown announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over Kentucky, NC State, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Minnesota and Boston College.
Brown is the third Class of 2025 prospect to commit to Louisville over the last six days, joining Palmetto (Fla.) HS linebacker Caleb Matelau and Hammond (Ind.) Morton Senior wide receiver LeBron Hill. All three prospects are coming off of weekend official visits to the Cardinals.
The 5-foot-11, 187-pound speedster is regarded as a three-star prospect by 247Sports' in-house rankings, coming in as the No. 92 running back and the No. 155 recruit in the talent-rich state of Florida. Brown is the 1,101st-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle by the 247Sports Composite.
Brown showcased his playmaking ability all throughout his junior campaign at Cardinal Newman. He rushed for 894 yards and eight touchdowns on 132 carries, helping the Crusaders go 9-2 and reach the regional finals of the Class 1M playoffs.
A multi-sport athlete, Brown is also proficient in track & field. He was a state qualifier as junior, posting a 10.88 time in the 100-meter dash and a 22.80 in the 200-meter.
Brown is now the ninth commitment in Louisville's 2025 recruiting class, and the fifth offensive skill position pickup, joining Hill, Oxford (Ala.) HS quarterback Mason Mimis, Buford (Ga.) HS wideout Jordan Allen, and Wapakoneta (Oh.) HS tight end Grant Houser.
(Photo of Jaylin Brown via University of Louisville Athletics)
