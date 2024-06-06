Louisville Schedules Home-and-Home Series with Tennessee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program has scheduled a home-and-home series with Tennessee, the two programs announced Thursday.
The first game will take place at the KFC Yum! Center this upcoming season on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The return game in Knoxville will be set for the season after on December 16, 2025.
The Volunteers are coming off of an extremely successful 2023-24 campaign. UT went 27-9 overall, made it to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament before eventually falling to national runner-up Purdue, and finished as the No. 5 team in the final KenPom rankings.
Louisville holds a 12-8 advantage in the all-time series against Tennessee, and have won 12 of the last 14 matchups. The Vols won the last showdown, claiming a 92-81 win on Nov. 21, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Tennessee is now the seventh known non-conference opponent that Louisville will face in the 2024-25 season. They will open the season against Morehead State on Nov. 4, travel to Kentucky on Dec. 14, host Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 28, and play three to-be-determined matchups in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 27-29.
The Cardinals will also play a yet-to-be-named opponent as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Louisville is entering a brand new era of men's basketball starting with the upcoming 2024-25 season. Kenny Payne was fired following a disastrous two-year stint as the head coach, with the Cardinals bringing in Charleston's Pat Kelsey to replace him.
Since Kelsey's hiring on Mar. 28, roster construction has been full speed ahead. All 12 scholarship players from Louisville's 2023-24 roster entered the portal after Payne was fired, but Kelsey is bringing in 12 D1 transfers and one high school prospect for year one at the helm. His portal class ranks No. 1 nationally, according toOn3.
