Louisville Receives No. 10 Seed in 2025 ACC Baseball Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a regular season in which they went 15-15 in conference play, as well as 35-20 overall, the Louisville baseball program has received the No. 10 seed for the 2025 ACC Baseball Championship, the league announced Saturday.
The Cardinals will open postseason play against 15th-seeded Pitt, with first pitch set for Tuesday, May 20 at 5:00 p.m. EST. The winner will go on to face No. 7 Duke in the semifinals, then the the winner of that matchup will take on second-seeded Florida State in the quarterfinals.
Louisville did not play Pitt (27-26, 10-20 ACC) or Duke (36-18, 17-13 ACC) this season, but did face FSU (37-13, 17-10 ACC). During their series against the Seminoles back in March, the Cardinals claimed the last two games after dropping the opener.
Unlike years past where the ACC Baseball Championship had a hybrid round robin format, this year's is a straight single-elimination tournament with byes. The first round will take place on Tuesday, May 20, followed by the second round on Wednesday, May 21. The quarterfinals are set for Thursday, May 22 and Friday, May 23, with the semifinals on Saturday, May 24, followed by the Championship on Sunday, May 25.
At this moment, Louisville is in fairly good shape to make the NCAA Tournament, but their exact draw is still very much up in the air. While they went 4-6 in ACC series this season, their RPI ranking of 29th should be enough for an at-large bid. Considering they've lost seven of their last 10 games, the Cardinals head down to Durham in need of some momentum and resume-boosting wins ahead of the Big Dance.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Zion Rose: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky