Louisville Wallops Northern Kentucky to Wrap Up Homestand

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball team cruised to a 16-1 victory over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville (15-6) tallied double-digit runs for the seventh time in the last nine games. The Cardinals finished with a 12-2 record on their 14-game homestand.

The Cards came flying out of the gates on Wednesday, taking an 8-0 lead through two innings.

Zion Rose and Tague Davis notched run-scoring hits to get Louisville on the board in the first.

Alex Alicea opened the scoring in the second with a three-run inside the park home run on a ball that got past the dive of the NKU left fielder. Rose added his second RBI single of the day before consecutive RBI doubles from Griffin Crain and Bayram Hot made it an 8-0 contest.

Northern Kentucky (8-11) scored its lone run of the game in the third with a leadoff homer.

Crain drove in a run with a knock in the fourth, while Lucas Moore added a two-run single in the fifth. Rose followed with a triple that plated Moore, and Davis lined a two-run homer to right-center to continue to add to his totals.

Zach Davis capped off the scoring effort for the Cards with a two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth.

Rose finished 3-for-3 at the plate, reaching four times and scoring all four times. Davis was 2-for-3 with his ACC-leading 12th home run of the year and upped his NCAA-leading RBI total to 48.

Crain, Hot and Moore all added two hits as well.

Colton Hartman (2-1) turned in a near-spotless effort on the mound. The junior allowed just the one run as he retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced over four innings, matching his career high with seven strikeouts.

Eli Hoyt, Anthony Karbowski and Peter Michael each pitched an inning to close out the game.

Louisville will now hit the road for a weekend series at North Carolina. The series gets underway on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET in a game televised on the ACC Network.

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(Photo of Eric Snider, Tague Davis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

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