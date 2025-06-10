Louisville's 2025 College World Series Schedule Announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Super Regionals round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament now in the books, the dates, times and television designations for the College World Series have been announced.
After clinching their sixth trip to the College World Series in program history, Louisville (40-22, 15-15 ACC) will get their run in Omaha, Neb. started against No. 8 national seed Oregon State (47-14-1). First pitch between the Cardinals and Beavers is set for Friday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Louisville's matchup with Oregon State is paired with Arizona (44-19, 18-12 Big 12) vs. No. 13 national seed Coastal Carolina (53-11, 26-4 Sun Belt), which is set for Friday, June 13 at 2:00 p.m. EST. The four teams will play in a double-elimination pod that will decide one of the two berths in College World Series Finals.
The winners will play in the 1-0 matchup, while the losers face off in the 0-1 elimination game - both coming on Sunday, June 15 at to-be-determined times. The 1-1 elimination game will take place on Tuesday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m. EST, with the winner of that game going on to play the pod's 2-0 team later that day at 7:00 p.m. EST. The "if necessary" would take place on Thursday, June 19 at a to-be-determined time.
The other side of the bracket features No. 15 national seed UCLA vs. Duke/Murray State paired up with No. 3 national seed Arkansas vs. No. 6 national seed LSU. The College World Series Finals are set for June 21-22/23.
Despite losing seven of their last 10 games heading into the NCAA Tournament, Louisville has turned it on for the postseason. They went a perfect 3-0 in the Nashville Regional, including knocking off No. 1 overall national seed and host Vanderbilt. Then in the Super Regionals, while it wasn't a clean sweep, the Cardinals took down Miami in three games at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Currently in the midst of his 14th NCAA Tournament appearance in 19 years at the helm, Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell now sports a 41-12 record in the Big Dance. However, in five prior trips the College World Series, McDonnell and Louisville are just 4-10. They've gone 0-2 twice, and have won more than one game in a single appearance just one time - coming in 2019.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Ty Starke: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky