2025 MLB Draft | Louisville Baseball Recap
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft is now officially in the books. The Louisville baseball program has traditionally has a significant presence at the MLB Draft over the last two decades, and this year, they made a bigger splash than they had over the last couple years.
In total, six Louisville players were selected in the 20-round draft. This marked the most amount of Cardinals taken in a draft through 20 rounds since they had seven taken during this span in 2021.
Additionally, Louisville had a high school commitment drafted, snapping a two-year streak in which none were selected. Previously, the Cardinals had not had a recruiting class where no verbal commit was drafted since 2015.
Below is a list of every player who was taken in the draft. All draftees have until Thursday, August 7 to sign their tender:
Patrick Forbes
Selection: No. 29 overall, first round
Organization: Arizona Diamondbacks
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
We didn't have to wait very long to see the first Cardinal come off the board. Forbes became the first Louisville player to be taken in the first round since Henry Davis went No. 1 overall in 2021, and is the program's 10th all-time first round selection.
While the 6-foot-3, 220-pound righty had to miss a few appearances in the weekend rotation due to a flexor strain, he was still one of the most electric pitchers in all of college baseball. Making 15 starts, he posted a 4.42 ERA across 71.1 innings pitched, striking out a whopping 117 batters while issuing only 34 walks.
Not only was Forbes' strikeout total second in the ACC (FSU's Jamie Arnold - 119) and 16th nationally, his 14.76 strikeouts per nine innings was third in all of Division I baseball (Tennessee's Liam Doyle - 15.43, Houston's Antoine Jean - 14.78).
Jake Munroe
Selection: No. 109 overall, fourth round
Organization: Los Angeles Angels
Position: Third Baseman
Just minutes into day two of the draft, Munroe became Cardinal No. 2 to be selected. This marked the first time since the 2021 draft that Louisville had multiple Cardinals taken in the first four rounds of a single draft, and he was UofL's 32nd all-time draft pick in the top four rounds under McDonnell.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound infielder was a dynamic force at the plate in his lone season as a Cardinal. Staring all 66 games, the JUCO transfer hit .346/.451/.593 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs, while also collecting 13 doubles, a team-best four triples and 38 walks.
His on-base percentage led the team, while his batting average, slugging percentage and 1.044 OPS were all second only to Eddie King Jr. While Munroe did not earn All-ACC honors, he was named to the College World Series All-Tournament team after going 6-for-17 with 3 RBIs and a home run across four games in Omaha.
Peter Kussow
Selection: No. 133 overall, fourth round
Organization: New York Mets
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Not long after Munroe was picked, Kussow became Louisville's first committed high school prospect to be selected in the MLB Draft since 2022, when the Cardinals had three drafted. The Hartland, Wisc. native is regarded as the No. 258 prospect in the Class of the 2025 by Perfect Game, but with a fastball that touches 95-96 plus a slider, curveball and changeup that all sit in the mid-high 80's, it's understandable why team would reach for him.
Matt Klein
Selection: No. 167 overall, sixth round
Organization: Colorado Rockies
Position: Catcher
Louisville streak of early round picks in this year's draft continued with Klein. His selection marked the first time since 2020 that the Cardinals had three players drafted in the first 170 picks, and he was the fourth UofL catcher to be drafted in the last five years (Davis, Rushing, Payton).
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound backstop had to miss roughly two months of the 2025 season due to a broken arm, but was productive whenever healthy. In 33 games and 32 starts, Klein hit .310/.431/.509 with five home runs and 31 RBIs, along with six doubles, a triple and 19 walks.
He was also an above average defender behind the dish and a catalyst for the team as a whole. Not only did he, post a .996 fielding percentage, Louisville went 25-7 in games where he started at catcher, but went just 17-17 when he didn't.
Tucker Biven
Selection: No. 381 overall, 13th round
Organization: Washington Nationals
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
With Biven coming off the board in the second half of the draft, his selection marked the 15th MLB Draft under McDonnell in which Louisville has had at least four players selected. Only the 2009, 2012, 2020 and 2024 drafts had fewer than four Cardinals drafted.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound righty started the 2025 season out of the bullpen before moving to the starting rotation late in the season. Regardless of his role, he performed well in it, putting up a 3.71 ERA in 18 relief appearances and five starts, while striking out 36 and walking 22 over 43.2 total innings. He also captured a team-best four saves.
Eddie King Jr.
Selection: No. 473 overall, 16th round
Organization: Pittsburgh Pirates
Position: Outfielder
This past season, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound outfielder was one of the top power hitters in all of college baseball. Making 55 appearances with 50 starts, he slashed .367/.435/.750 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI, on top of 19 doubles, a triple and 21 walks. His OPS of 1.185 was third in the ACC, while his slugging percentage was 16th in all of Division 1 baseball, which earned him Second-Team All-ACC honors.
Additionally, he was one of the most clutch hitters in the sport this season. In 10 NCAA Tournament games, he was 18-of-36 (.500) with three home runs, 11 RBI, five doubles and three walks. He was named the MVP of the Nashville Regional, and made the College World Series All-Tournament Team as well.
Justin West
Selection: No. 554 overall, 18th round
Organization: New York Yankees
Position: Left-Handed Pitcher
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound lefty was a regular fixture of Louisville's bullpen this past season. Making 25 appearances and a pair of starts, West posted a 5.59 ERA over 37.0 innings of work, striking out 52 while allowing only 20 walks in the process. His strikeout total was tied for third-best on the team, and tied for the most among primary relief pitchers.
(Photo of Patrick Forbes: Matt Stone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
