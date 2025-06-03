Louisville-Miami Super Regional Schedule Announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Regionals round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament now in the books, the dates, times and television designations for the Super Regionals have been announced.
After clinching their 10th regional title in program history, second-seeded Louisville (38-21, 15-15 ACC) returns home to Jim Patterson Stadium, where they will host third-seeded Miami (34-25, 15-14 ACC) in the Louisville Super Regional for the right to go to the College World Series.
The best-of-three series between the Cardinals and Hurricanes got the Friday-Saturday-Sunday draw from the NCAA, with game one scheduled for Friday, June 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST.
Game two will get underway in Saturday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m. EST, and the broadcast details surrounding the if necessary game three on Sunday, June 8 have yet to be announced.
Assigned to the Nashville Regional, Louisville went a perfect 3-0 to advance to the Supers. They took down third-seeded East Tennessee State, 8-3, in their NCAA Tournament opener, upset No. 1 overall national seed Vanderbilt, 3-2, then earned a 6-0 shutout victory over fourth-seeded Wright State in the regional final.
As for Miami, who was placed in the Hattiesburg Regional, it was a roller coaster start to their NCAA Tournament run. The Canes upset second-seeded Alabama, 5-3, in their opener, then pounded fourth-seeded Columbia, 14-1, to reach the regional final. They got smoked, 17-6, by No. 16 national seed Southern Miss in the first game, but bounced back for a 5-4 victory in the "if necessary" game.
(Photo of Tague Davis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinal On SI)
