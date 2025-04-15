Louisville Report

7th Inning Stretch: Competition Heating Up (Week 10)

The Cardinals host the Hilltoppers before heading to face the Tigers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A week that starting with such promise for the Louisville baseball program ended in tremendous disappointment.

The Cardinals (26-9, 9-6 ACC) got the week started with an extra innings walk-off over Kentucky, but then followed that up with a series loss at NC State that featured plenty of highs and lows.

While Louisville's pitching was what kept them in the game against the Wildcats, helping secure a 4-3 win in a surprisingly low-scoring midweek game, but it was undoubtedly what spelled their doom vs. the Wolfpack. They blew a five-run lead in game one, captured a resounding win in game two, but then put together an overall lifeless showing in the rubber match.

This was a weekend in which Louisville out-scored NC State, 37-32, and still lost the series. Granted, 25 of these runs came in game two alone, but the point still stands. The Cardinals have one of the most prolific offenses in the ACC, and one of the best that head coach Dan McDonnell has ever had - and it's still not enough to overcome a woefully inconsistent pitching staff.

Louisville is still very much in a great spot as it pertains to their standing in both the ACC and the NCAA Tournament overall, so it's not exactly time to start sounding those alarms. But time is starting to run out to try and fix some of their biggest issues facing them.

This upcoming week will be arguably their most difficult of the season, as they will host a red-hot Western Kentucky squad that ranks as high as No. 20, then turn around to head to No. 3 Clemson. Four of UofL's final five weekend opponents are ranked in the top 25, including the Tigers.

Louisville has a premier opportunity to establish themselves as a legitimate threat to host a regional and contend for the ACC. They just have to go out and seize it.

News & Notes

  • Louisville ranks as high as No. 17 in the five major collegiate baseball polls (Baseball America, D1 Baseball).
  • The Cardinals are tied with NC State for sfifthixth in the ACC standings.
  • Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks second nationally in runs with 57, seventh in stolen bases with 27, and 30th in the "Toughest to Strike Out" metric.
  • Infielder Garret Pike ranks 11th nationally in sacrifice flies with six, and 24th in doubles with 15.
  • Infielder Tague Davis ranks 14th nationally in home runs with 14, and leads all D1 true freshmen.
  • Right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes ranks 16th nationally in strikeouts with 69.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

  • Tuesday, Apr. 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Western Kentucky (ACCN/93.9 The Ville)

Away (Doug Kinsmore Stadium - Clemson, S.C.)

  • Thursday, Apr. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST vs Clemson (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)
  • Friday, Apr. 18 at 7:00 p.m. EST vs Clemson (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)
  • Saturday, Apr. 19 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs Clemson (ACCNX/93.9 The Ville)

Know The Foe

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Head Coach (school record): Marc Rardin (100-53)
2025 Record (conference record): 31-5 (9-3)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 77-70

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • OF Ryan Wideman (36 GP, 36 GS): .446/.494/.750, 6 HR, 41 RBI,17 2B, 5 3B, 12 BB, 28 SB
  • OF Ethan Lizama (36 GP, 35 GS): .326/.413/.563, x HR, xx RBI, x 2B, xx BB, xx SB
  • C/INF Kyle Hayes (27 GP, 23 GS): .341/.441/.612, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 12 2B, 12 BB, 2 SB

Top Performers (Pitchers):

  • RHP Drew Whalen (9 APP, 9 GS): 1.94 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 46.1 IP, 57 K, 15 BB, .224 B/AVG
  • LHP Cal Higgins (13 APP, 0 GS): 1.57 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 23.0 IP, 29 K, 5 BB, .185 B/AVG
  • RHP Dawson Hall (11 APP, 3 GS): 1.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 27.0 IP, 21 K, 7 BB, .202 B/AVG

Clemson Tigers

Head Coach (school record): Erik Bakich (121-41)
2025 Record (conference record): 33-6 (11-4)
All-Time Series Record: Clemson Leads 23-15

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • INF Jarren Purify (37 GP, 37 GS): .333/.464/.516, 3 HR, 27 RBI, 8 2B, 3 3B, 23 BB, 16 SB
  • OF Cam Cannarella (37 GP, 37 GS): .323/.486/.446, 1 HR, 25 RBI, 11 2B, 38 BB, 4 SB
  • INF Josh Paino (39 GP, 38 GS): .287/.390/.483, 7 HR, 39 RBI, 5 2B, 19 BB, 6 SB

Top Performers (Pitchers):

  • RHP Aidan Knaak (9 APP, 9 GS): 3.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 50.0 IP, 67 K, 15 BB, .186 B/AVG
  • LHP B.J. Bailey (11 APP, 3 GS): 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 37.0 IP, 37 K, 14 BB, .209 B/AVG
  • RHP Lucas Mahlstedt (15 APP, 0 GS): 0.91 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 29.2 IP, 29 K, 7 BB, .204 B/AVG

Statistical Breakdown

Rankings and Records:

WKU

CU

UofL

D1Baseball Ranking

NR

3rd

17th

RPI

32nd

6th

27th

SOS

199th

28th

67th

Home Record

22-0

22-4

21-3

Away Record

9-5

6-1

3-5

Neutral Record

0-0

5-1

2-1

Hitting:

WKU

CU

UofL

Base on Balls

163rd (153)

3rd (250)

138th (162)

Batting Avg.

18th (.319)

122nd (.284)

7th (.328)

Home Runs

145th (34)

69th (44)

57th (46)

OBP

43rd (.415)

24th (.426)

21st (.427)

Runs/Game

50th (8.1)

73rd (7.7)

15th (9.2)

SLG

44th (.497)

111th (.453)

22nd (.528)

Pitching:

WKU

CU

UofL

ERA

1st (2.64)

46th (4.53)

103rd (5.37)

Hits/9 Innings

10th (7.20)

19th (7.58)

87th (9.01)

K/9 Innings

52nd (9.5)

23rd (10.3)

35th (9.8)

K/BB Ratio

13th (2.86)

26th (2.61)

154th (1.69)

WHIP

7th (1.17)

19th (1.28)

154th (1.64)

BB/9 Innings

12th (3.33)

52nd (3.94)

243rd (5.76)

