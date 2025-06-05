7th Inning Stretch: Hurricane Warning (Week 17)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program's Road to Omaha has just one more stop.
After clinching their 10th regional title in program history, second-seeded Cardinals (38-21, 15-15) are returning home to Jim Patterson Stadium, where they will take on third-seeded Miami (34-25, 15-14 ACC) in the Louisville Super Regional. The winner of the best-of-three series punches their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
Despite having to hit the road to start their NCAA Tournament run, Louisville went a perfect 3-0 in the Nashville Regional - knocking off No. 1 national seed and rival Vanderbilt in the process. The Canes made it to the Hattiesburg Regional final, but needed two games to take down No. 16 national seed and host Southern Miss.
Louisville is the favorite to win the Super Regional, and the remaining NCAA Tournament field is relatively wide open. But like the Cards, The U is currently playing some of their best baseball right now, and taking them down will not be easy. However, if they can make it out of the Supers, they have very real hopes and dreams of capturing the school's first national championship.
News & Notes
- Four Cardinals were named to the All-NCAA Nashville Regional Team, with outfielder Eddie King Jr. being named Most Outstanding Player.
- In head coach Dan McDonnell's nine previous trips to the Super Regionals, he holds an 11-9 record, including 9-5 mark in six times hosting. In those six home Supers, Louisville won in 2007, 2014, 2017 and 2019; but lost in 2015 and 2016.
- Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks second nationally in stolen bases with 48, fourth in runs with 82, and 22nd in hits with 87.
- Right-Handed Pitcher Patrick Forbes ranks fourth nationally in strikeouts per nine innings at 14.62.
- The forecast this weekend in Louisville calls for a 50 percent chance of rain/thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. A Sunday "if necessary game" will be partly cloudy with a high of 82.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Friday, June 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST
- Saturday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m. EST
- *Sunday, June 8 at TBD
*If necessary
Know The Foe
Miami Hurricanes
Head Coach (school record): J.D. Arteaga (61-55)
2025 Record (conference record): 34-25 (15-14)
All-Time Series Record: Miami Leads 12-11
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Daniel Cuvet (58 GP, 58 GS): .379/.455/.715, 17 HR, 81 RBI, 19 2B, 1 3B, 29 BB, 6 SB
- INF Jake Ogden (59 GP, 59 GS): .345/.414/.502, 8 HR, 33 RBI, 13 2B, 23 BB, 13 SB
- INF Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (59 GP, 59 GS): .261/.341/.463, 11 HR, 56 RBI, 11 2B, 24 BB, 7 SB
Top Performers (Pitchers):
- RHP Griffin Hugus (16 APP, 16 GS): 3.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 90.0 IP, 94 K, 33 BB, .236 B/AVG
- RHP A.J. Ciscar (20 APP, 9 GS): 3.78 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 64.1 IP, 64 K, 15 BB, .207 B/AVG
- RHP Brian Walters (20 APP, 7 GS): 4.96 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 49.0 IP, 55 K, 18 BB, .280 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
Louisville
Miami
NCBWA Poll
14th
16th
RPI
29th
33rd
SOS
24th
8th
Home Record
27-7
22-9
Away Record
7-12
8-15
Neutral Record
4-2
4-1
Hitting:
Louisville
Miami
Base on Balls
142nd (256)
184th (236)
Batting Avg.
32nd (.305)
178th (.275)
Home Runs
57th (77)
64th (76)
On Base %
68th (.403)
241st (.366)
Runs/Game
42nd (8.0)
160th (6.6)
Slugging %
38th (.502)
127th (.449)
Pitching:
Louisville
Miami
ERA
103rd (5.48)
79th (5.12)
Hits/9 Innings
50th (8.74)
41st (8.60)
K/9 Innings
42nd (9.3)
57th (9.1)
K/BB Ratio
154th (1.65)
35th (2.46)
WHIP
135th (1.60)
32nd (1.37)
BB/9 Innings
246th (5.68)
39th (3.70)
At one point in time, it seemed like Miami might not make the NCAA Tournament at all. Year two under head coach J.D. Arteaga started at just 16-16, and only 3-8 in ACC play. However, the Hurricanes were able to rebound in the second half of the regular season, going 15-8 down the stretch. Even though that included a one-and-done showing in the ACC Baseball Championship, that was enough to punch their ticket to the Field of 64.
While Miami's offense isn't super prolific from a team perspective, it's anchored by one of the best bats in the sport. First-Team All-ACC third baseman Daniel Cuvet is having an incredible season, with his 1.186 OPS and 149 total bases ranking third in the conference.
Behind him, the Canes have a few additional bats that have done serious damage. Shortstop Jake Ogden, left fielder Max Galvin and second baseman Dorian Gonzalez Jr. all have over 100 total bases, while designated hitter Derek Williams also has an OPS over 1.000. Miami might not have an offense on par with Louisville's, but The U can keep pace with the Cards.
Over on the mound, Miami is more well off. For starters, the Canes have a very good one-two punch in the top of their starting rotation. Right-hander Griffin Hugus was named to the Second-Team All-ACC, while fellow righty A.J. Ciscar took home ACC All-Freshman Team honors after starting the season as a reliever. Reese Lumpkin (5.33 ERA) and Tate DeRias (5.77 ERA) would likely be the started in an "if necessary" game.
While The U's bullpen has gotten touched up at times this year, they do have a couple noteworthy arms. Righty Brian Walters is their go-to closer (who also closed out the Hattiesburg Regional), while De Rias and Lumpkin have some relief experience, but no other pitcher for Miami has an ERA under 4.30 with more than 11.0 innings pitched.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jake Munroe via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky