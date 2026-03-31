7th Inning Stretch: Treading Water (Week 8)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - All of a sudden, the Louisville baseball program finds themselves in a bit of a precarious position.
The Cardinals (17-11, 4-5 ACC) just put together their worst week of the 2026 season up to this point, inexplicably losing at Western Kentucky in the midweek before losing their weekend series against Pitt at home.
Not too long ago, Louisville went through a stretch where they had won 12 of 14, coinciding with their lengthy home stand. However, the Cards have now lost five of their last seven games, and are threatening to add to this given their recent play.
It's no secret that pitching continues to be what holds this team back, and this past week was no different. Louisville gave up 32 runs this past week, and were in position to maybe claim their series against Pitt had it not been for untimely collapses on the mound. Even worse, Dan McDonnell and Roger Williams seemed to cycle through their rolodex of pitchers even quicker than normal this past week, and still can't seem to find answers on the mound.
There's still plenty of baseball left to be played, but if Louisville has aspirations of making the NCAA Tournament, they need to turn things around in a hurry. Their next chance to do that will come against Eastern Kentucky in a neutral field midweek game, as well as a road ACC series at Duke.
News & Notes
- Louisville remains out of the top-25 in all five major collegiate baseball polls.
- First baseman Tague Davis ranks first nationally in runs batted in with 55, second in total bases with 103, second in home runs with 16, seventh in slugging percentage at 0.896 and 12 in total hits with 45.
- Outfielder Griffin Crain ranks 23rd nationally in on-base percentage at 0.534.
- Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks 18th nationally in triples with three and 14th in stolen bases with 19.
The Week Ahead
Neutral (Legends Field - Lexington, Ky.)
- Tuesday, Mar. 31 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs Eastern Kentucky (970 WGTK)
Away (Jack Coombs Field - Durham, N.C.)
- Thursday, Apr. 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST vs Duke (ACC Network/93.9 The Ville)
- Friday, Apr. 3 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs Duke (ACC Network/93.9 The Ville)
- Saturday, Apr. 4 at 12:00 p.m. EST vs Duke (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
Know The Foe
Eastern Kentucky Colonels
Head Coach (school record): Jan Weisberg (8-20)
2026 Record (conference record): 8-20 (3-6 ASUN)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 75-49-1
Top Hitters:
- INF Pedro Moreno (28 GP, 28 GS): .296/.442/.519, 2 HR, 25 RBI, 10 2B, 4 3B, 23 BB, 8 SB
- OF Dylan Littlefield (28 GP, 28 GS): .261/.341/.514, 8 HR, 27 RBI, 4 2B, 9 BB, 3 SB
- OF David Alvarez (27 GP, 27 GS): .309/.353/.445, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 6 BB
Top Pitchers:
- RHP Jacob Price (8 APP, 7 GS): 4.10 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 41.2 IP, 31 K, 8 BB, .277 B/AVG
- RHP Hayden Collins (10 APP, 0 GS): 6.56 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 23.1 IP, 18 K, 6 BB, .333 B/AVG
- RHP Griffin Howell (12 APP, 0 GS): 3.78 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 16.2 IP, 14 K, 8 BB, .220 B/AVG
Duke Blue Devils
Head Coach (school record): Corey Muscara (18-12)
2026 Record (conference record): 18-12 (5-7 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 10-6
Top Hitters:
- INF Jake Lambdin (28 GP, 28 GS): .248/.374/.515, 5 HR, 14 RBI, 12 2B, 16 BB, 16 SB
- C Matthew Strand (18 GP, 18 GS): .348/.430/.754, 7 HR, 22 RBI, 5 2B, 1 3B, 9 BB, 6 SB
- C/OF Cider Canon (14 GP, 14 GS): .452/.574/.952, 6 HR, 21 RBI, 1 2B, 1 3B, 13 BB, 9 SB
Top Pitchers:
- RHP Ben Dean (9 APP, 3 GS): 3.68 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 22.0 IP, 40 K, 13 BB, .195 B/AVG
- RHP Aidan Weaver (6 APP, 6 GS): 4.02 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 31.3 IP, 38 K, 10 BB, .214 B/AVG
- RHP Andy Leon (2 APP, 1 GS): 4.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29.0 IP, 32 K, 12 BB, .213 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
EKU
Duke
UofL
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
NR
NR
RPI
230th
116th
67th
SOS
222nd
144th
38th
Home Record
5-4
15-6
15-6
Away Record
3-16
3-6
1-3
Neutral Record
0-0
0-0
1-2
Hitting:
EKU
Duke
UofL
Base on Balls
92nd (134)
33rd (158)
51st
Batting Average
224th (.257)
132nd (.276)
5th (.333)
Home Runs
188th (20)
36th (40)
39th (39)
OBP
161st (.381)
103rd (.392)
14th (.439)
Runs/Game
187th (6.0)
94th (7.3)
16th (9.1)
SLG
215th (.386)
56th (.478)
14th (.540)
Pitching:
EKU
Duke
UofL
ERA
254th (7.60)
83rd (4.98)
206th (6.67)
Hits/9 Innings
246th (10.78)
42nd (8.00)
186th (10.11)
K/9 Innings
261st (7.2)
67th (9.5)
60th (9.6)
K/BB Ratio
254th (1.27)
138th (1.85)
208th (1.53)
WHIP
247th (1.83)
74th (1.46)
245th (1.82)
BB/9 Innings
228th
188th (5.12)
269th (6.29)
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(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal and USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic