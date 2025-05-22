Louisville SS Alex Alicea Named Semifinalist for Brooks Wallace Award
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville shortstop Alex Alicea was named a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, announced by the College Baseball Foundation on Wednesday.
Alicea is one of 30 players on the semifinalist list for the award that honors the country’s best shortstop.
The semifinalists were identified based on their combined offensive and defensive performances from this season. Finalists for the Brooks Wallace Player of the Year Award will be announced on June 4, with the 2025 winner to be announced at a date to be finalized later that month.
Alicea closed out the regular season with a .305 batting average, nine doubles, three triples and 22 RBIs. The sophomore scored 45 runs and was tied for third in the ACC with 29 stolen bases.
The Louisville shortstop has been equally impressive in the field, committing just two errors in 189 total chances this spring. Alicea last committed an error on March 14 against North Carolina and then played spotless defense over the final two months of the regular season.
Alicea is one of five ACC shortstops named to the semifinalist list.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Alex Alicea: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky