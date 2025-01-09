Louisville Baseball Announces Five Captains for 2025 Season
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball program has announced the five student-athletes that will serve as captains for the upcoming 2025 season.
Tucker Biven, Eddie King Jr., Matt Klein and Zion Rose along with newcomer Kamau Neighbors were selected as captains for 2025.
A native of New Albany, Ind., Biven is in his third season with the Cardinals. The right-hander served as the closer for the Cardinals in 2024, going 4-2 with a 3.82 ERA and recording five saves. Biven was one of three Cardinals to play with the USA Collegiate National Team last summer.
King Jr. is the longest-tenured player on the roster in 2025, heading into his fourth season in a Louisville uniform. The senior outfielder hit .322 last spring, leading the Cardinals with 14 home runs and 43 driven in.
A local Trinity High School product, Klein will put on the uniform for his hometown school for the third season in 2025. He posted a .297 average with 15 extra-base hits and 24 RBIs while splitting time behind the plate.
A Freshman All-American in 2024, Rose returns for his second season in The Ville. The Chicago native led the Cardinals with a .380 average, notching 19 extra-base hits, driving in 32 and finishing with more walks (19) than strikeouts (18) in his freshman campaign. Like Biven, Rose played with the USA Collegiate National Team in the summer.
Neighbors is set to play his first season with the Cardinals after transferring to Louisville from Cal State Northridge. For the Matadors in 2024, the switch-hitter finished with a .305 average, 12 doubles, 29 RBIs and 48 runs scored.
The five captains will lead the Cardinals into the 2025 season, which gets underway Feb. 14-16 at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo of Eddie King Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)
