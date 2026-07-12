Yankees select Bayram Hot in 10th Round of 2026 MLB Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Bayram Hot's next stop? Home.

The Louisville third baseman, and a native of New York City, has been selected by the New York Yankees with the No. 308 overall pick in the 10th round of the draft.

Hot is the fourth Cardinal to be taken in this year’s draft so far. Zion Rose went No. 6 overall to the Kansas City Royals, Lucas Moore was picked up in fifth round by the Cleveland Guardians, and Wyatt Danilowicz went in the eight round to the Philadelphia Phillies. He’s also the 115th MLB Draft selection in Dan McDonnell's 20-year tenure as the head coach at UofL.

After spending the first two seasons of his career at Marist, Hot spent the last two with the Cardinals - with his senior season being his best in college. Starting all 57 games, he slashed .330/.448/.528, while collecting nine home runs, 41 RBIs, a team-best 15 doubles, 31 walks and 17 stolen bases. Hot was named Third-Team All-ACC for his efforts.

It was an improvement over his first season with Louisville in 2025. That season, he only appeared in 36 games with 22 starts - mainly at second base - and hit .326 with with three homers and 22 RBIs that season.

The native of Queens picked Marist out of high school, and was an impact bat right out of the gates. He was named the 2023 MAAC Rookie of the Year as a true freshman, hitting .382 with two homers, 37 RBI, 14 doubles and 11 stolen bases. His efficiency took a bit of a dip during his sophomore season with the Red Foxes, as he hit .278 with seven homers, 37 RBI and 14 doubles.

Should he sign with the Yankees, the 308th overall pick has a slot value of $193,000. He would finish his Louisville career with a .329/.429/.507 slash line, 12 home runs, 63 RBIs, 18 doubles, 38 walks, 17 hit-by-pitches, 19 stolen bases and 66 runs scored in 93 games and 84 starts.

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(Photo of Bayram Hot: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)