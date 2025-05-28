Ohio Transfer OF Ben Slanker Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program's 2025 season might still be ongoing, but they're already hard at work on the roster construction front for next year.
Ben Slanker, a First-Team All-MAC outfielder who spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Ohio, announced Wednesday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He entered the portal exactly one week ago, following Ohio's decision to fire head coach Craig Moore.
Despite the Bobcats going 14-37 this year, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound outfielder still put together a fantastic sophomore season. Starting all but one game, Slanker hit. 302/.442.720 for a 1.142 OPS, collecting 21 home runs and 69 RBIs in the process. He also tallied 41 walks, nine double and two triples.
Entering the NCAA tournament this weekend, the Canfield, Ohio native's home run total ranks 12th nationally, while his RBI total is 33rd. He's also tied for the national lead in sacrifice flies with 10.
During his first season with Ohio, Slanker appeared in 14 games with six starts, hitting .179 with one homer and two RBI. He is Louisville's first transfer portal additional of the cycle.
Louisville will get their run in the NCAA Tournament started this weekend down in the Nashville Regional. The second-seeded Cardinals will face third-seeded East Tennessee State on Friday, May 30 at 2:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Ben Slanker via Ohio Athletics)
