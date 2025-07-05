Eddie King Jr. 2025 MLB Draft Profile
Prospect: Eddie King Jr.
Position: Outfielder
School: Louisville
Year: Fourth-Year Junior
Bat/Throws: R/R
Height/Weight: 6-2/220
Background
Born January 7, 2003 (age 22) to parents Tammy and Eddie King. A native of Lynwood, Ill., which is a suburb of Chicago, he lettered four years in baseball and two in basketball at Marian Catholic. As a senior, he was named First Team All-State by PBR after hitting .434 for seven home runs, 35 RBI, 23 walks and 26 stolen bases.
He also was a member of the Jackie Robinson West team that was the runner-up in the 2014 Little League World Series, and participated in the White Sox ACE program - which helped him pick Louisville as his college over Miami. Coming out of HS, Perfect Game regarded King as the No. 2 outfielder in Illinois, the state's No. 8 overall prospect, and the No. 95 outfielder in the Class of 2021.
King was sidelined for his entire true freshman campaign due to injury, but then made an instant impact as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Playing in 50 games with 46 starts, primarily in center field, King his .274 with five home runs, 42 RBI (second on the team), a team-best 11 doubles, 13 walks and 11 stolen bases.
Following that standout first on-field season, King took another step forward in 2024, and turned into one of the top hitter in the ACC. In 49 games and 38 starts, he hit .322 with a team-best 1.073 OPS, with his 14 home runs and 43 RBI both leading the Cardinals as well. He also drew 11 walks and stole eight bases.
He had to chance to declare for the 2024 MLB Draft, but decided come back for one more year. He also made the switch to corner outfielder and designated hitter due to the emergence of Lucas Moore at center plus a lingering hamstring injury.
This past season, King took another step forward, becoming one of the best hitters in the ACC and one of the nation's top hitters in the clutch. His .367 batting average, 1.185 OPS and 19 double all led Louisville, his 17 homers and 63 RBI were each second on the team, plus he drew a career-best 21 walks. Not only did he earn Second-Team All-ACC honors, he was named the MVP of the NCAA Tournament Louisville Regional, and made the College World Series All-Tournament Team.
Scouting Report
MLB Draft Prospect Rankings:
- MLB.com: Not Ranked
- Baseball America: Not Ranked
Strengths
- King has consistently displayed plus-power, hitting 36 home runs and 76 total extra-base hits during his collegiate career. Regularly produced 100+ mph exit velos, with his .750 slugging percentage in 2025 ranking 16th nationally.
- Regardless of where he is in the outfield, King has flashed a plus arm, and has a good glove to boot. He makes good reads on the ball, and isn't afraid to put his body on the line. Hasn't had an error in a college game since April of 2024.
- He's an incredibly clutch hitter. In 10 NCAA Tournament games this season, he was 18-of-36 (.500) with three home runs, 11 RBI, five doubles, three walks, and a walk-off vs. Oregon State in a CWS elimination game.
Weaknesses
- While King does have a blossoming contact tool (BA was 80th in D1 this past season), his bat-to-ball skills and overall plate discipline/patience are just average. In 2025, he posted a strikeout rate of 20.2 percent, and drew a walk on 9.4 percent of his total plate appearances.
- King once had true five-tool potential, but has had a declining speed tool during his time in college (just four SB in 2025). This could ultimately limit his defensive role in the majors to just a corner outfielder, who can play center if he absolutely has to.
(Photo of Eddie King Jr. via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
