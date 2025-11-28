Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-4, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (5-6, 2-6 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST at L&M Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Kentucky
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
NR/NR
CFP
NR
NR
SOS
7th
51st
SOR
44th
39th
SP+
57th
37th
FPI
38th
44th
Sagarin
40th
37th
Kelley Ford
46th
40th
CFB Graphs
53rd
49th
Offensive Statistics
Kentucky
Louisville
Total Offense
87th (359.4)
68th (384.2)
Yards Per Play
100th (5.28)
45th (5.97)
Scoring Offense
82nd (25.1)
55th (29.2)
Passing Yards
83rd (211.2)
65th (230.3)
Yards Per Completion
98th (10.75)
109th (10.55)
Rushing Yards
77th (148.2)
71st (153.9)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
92nd (4.01)
26th (5.05)
First Downs Gained
67th (227)
94th (209)
3rd Down Con. %
42nd (43.1)
95th (37.2)
4th Down Con. %
70th (55.0)
106th (44.4)
Red Zone Con. %
111th (77.8)
24th (90.6)
Turnovers Lost
118th (20)
91st (16)
Interceptions Thrown
115th (12)
70th (9)
Fumbles Lost
109th (8)
97th (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
98th (5.82)
64th (5.27)
Sacks Allowed
86th (2.09)
82nd (2.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
34th (31:17)
70th (29:49)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Kentucky
Louisville
Total Defense
66th (368.2)
24th (314.9)
Yards Allowed Per Play
68th 95.57)
22nd (4.84)
Scoring Defense
71st (25.1)
54th (23.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
106th (245.2)
39th (198.8)
Rushing Yards Allowed
33rd (123.0)
26th (116.1)
First Downs Allowed
65th (214)
23rd (190)
3rd Down Def. %
86th (40.7)
36th (34.8)
4th Down Def. %
23rd (42.9)
14th (39.1)
Red Zone Def. %
67th (84.2)
65th (83.9)
Turnovers Gained
59th (14)
34th (17)
Interceptions Caught
19th (12)
19th (12)
Fumbles Recovered
119th (2)
71st (5)
TFL Per Game
57th (5.7)
74th (5.4)
Sacks Per Game
53rd (2.18)
79th (1.91)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics
Kentucky
Louisville
Net Punting
63rd (39.73)
118th (36.45)
Avg. Kickoff Return
96th (18.75)
33rd (22.69)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
12th (16.25)
36th (18.29)
Avg. Punt Return
122nd (4.08)
4th (19.68)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
120th (13.60)
17th (4.11)
Field Goal Attempts
13-16
21-26
PAT
33-33
32-34
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 52.9 percent chance to win against the Wildcats. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.8 (44th overall), whereas Kentucky has an FPI rating of 7.7 (38th overall)
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 67 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.1 (37th overall), whereas Kentucky has an SP+ rating of 4.6 (57th overall).
- Sagarin Prediction: Per Jeff Sagarin's ratings, the Cardinals have an 56 percent chance to defeat the Wildcats. Louisville has a Sagarin rating of 37th (77.28 overall), whereas Kentucky has a Sagarin rating of 40th (76.74 overall)
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 66 percent chance to defeat the Wildcats. Louisville has a KFord rating of 8.0 (40th overall), whereas Kentucky has a KFord rating of 7.2 (46th overall)
- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have a 55.1 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.071 (49th overall), whereas Kentucky has an EPA Margin rating of 0.058 (53rd overall).
- Personal Prediction: Kentucky 17, Louisville 14.
(Photo of Duke Watson: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
