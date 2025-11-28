Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-4, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (5-6, 2-6 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST at L&M Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:

Rankings

Kentucky

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

NR/NR

CFP

NR

NR

SOS

7th

51st

SOR

44th

39th

SP+

57th

37th

FPI

38th

44th

Sagarin

40th

37th

Kelley Ford

46th

40th

CFB Graphs

53rd

49th

Offensive Statistics

Kentucky

Louisville

Total Offense

87th (359.4)

68th (384.2)

Yards Per Play

100th (5.28)

45th (5.97)

Scoring Offense

82nd (25.1)

55th (29.2)

Passing Yards

83rd (211.2)

65th (230.3)

Yards Per Completion

98th (10.75)

109th (10.55)

Rushing Yards

77th (148.2)

71st (153.9)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

92nd (4.01)

26th (5.05)

First Downs Gained

67th (227)

94th (209)

3rd Down Con. %

42nd (43.1)

95th (37.2)

4th Down Con. %

70th (55.0)

106th (44.4)

Red Zone Con. %

111th (77.8)

24th (90.6)

Turnovers Lost

118th (20)

91st (16)

Interceptions Thrown

115th (12)

70th (9)

Fumbles Lost

109th (8)

97th (7)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

98th (5.82)

64th (5.27)

Sacks Allowed

86th (2.09)

82nd (2.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

34th (31:17)

70th (29:49)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

Kentucky

Louisville

Total Defense

66th (368.2)

24th (314.9)

Yards Allowed Per Play

68th 95.57)

22nd (4.84)

Scoring Defense

71st (25.1)

54th (23.0)

Passing Yards Allowed

106th (245.2)

39th (198.8)

Rushing Yards Allowed

33rd (123.0)

26th (116.1)

First Downs Allowed

65th (214)

23rd (190)

3rd Down Def. %

86th (40.7)

36th (34.8)

4th Down Def. %

23rd (42.9)

14th (39.1)

Red Zone Def. %

67th (84.2)

65th (83.9)

Turnovers Gained

59th (14)

34th (17)

Interceptions Caught

19th (12)

19th (12)

Fumbles Recovered

119th (2)

71st (5)

TFL Per Game

57th (5.7)

74th (5.4)

Sacks Per Game

53rd (2.18)

79th (1.91)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics

Kentucky

Louisville

Net Punting

63rd (39.73)

118th (36.45)

Avg. Kickoff Return

96th (18.75)

33rd (22.69)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

12th (16.25)

36th (18.29)

Avg. Punt Return

122nd (4.08)

4th (19.68)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

120th (13.60)

17th (4.11)

Field Goal Attempts

13-16

21-26

PAT

33-33

32-34

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 52.9 percent chance to win against the Wildcats. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.8 (44th overall), whereas Kentucky has an FPI rating of 7.7 (38th overall)

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 67 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.1 (37th overall), whereas Kentucky has an SP+ rating of 4.6 (57th overall).

- Sagarin Prediction: Per Jeff Sagarin's ratings, the Cardinals have an 56 percent chance to defeat the Wildcats. Louisville has a Sagarin rating of 37th (77.28 overall), whereas Kentucky has a Sagarin rating of 40th (76.74 overall)

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 66 percent chance to defeat the Wildcats. Louisville has a KFord rating of 8.0 (40th overall), whereas Kentucky has a KFord rating of 7.2 (46th overall)

- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have a 55.1 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.071 (49th overall), whereas Kentucky has an EPA Margin rating of 0.058 (53rd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Kentucky 17, Louisville 14.

