Gallery: Louisville Downs Miami in Super Regional to Reach College World Series

Louisville baseball players celebrate after defeating Miami in game three of the 2025 Louisville Super Regional. / Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A trip to Omaha, Neb. is in store for the Louisville baseball program.
While their Super Regional matchup with Miami had to go the distance, the Cardinals were still able to come out on top at the very end, taking down the Canes in three games. In clinched their first trip to the College World Series since 2019, and sixth in program history.
Louisville got a complete effort in game one, with third baseman Jake Munroe homering twice and right-hander Patrick Forbes striking out nine en route to an 8-1 victory. Game two saw Miami come out on top with a 9-6 win, powering primarily by a fourth inning that saw a major momentum swing.
In the finale of the best-of-three series, it was decided mostly by bending but not breaking on behalf of the pitching staff, as they gave up 12 base runners but just two runs. In the seventh inning of a tie game, Eddie King Jr. delivered a two-out RBI double that proved to be the final difference of a 3-2 victory.
Below is the photo gallery for all three games of the Louisville Super Regional out at Jim Patterson Stadium. Photos are courtesy of Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI.
Game One: Louisville wins 8-1
Game Two: Miami wins 9-6
Game Three: Louisville wins 3-2
