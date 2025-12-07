Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 87, Indiana 78

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program didn't have to wait long to get back in the win column, earning a convincing bounce-back win over Indiana in a ranked neutral court matchup.

Team Notes:

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cardinals scored the first 16 points of the game, holding IU scoreless for the first six and a half minutes. Louisville went 6 of 10 from the floor in that time frame.

Louisville moved to 31-3 under head coach Pat Kelsey when leading at halftime, a 7-0 mark this season.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Indiana cut the Louisville lead to just eight points by the 13:42 mark, but the Cardinals retaliated with a 10-2 run to extend their advantage back up to 17 with just over nine minutes to play. The Hoosiers would come within seven in the final minute of the game, but never closer.

Louisville is now 35-0 under head coach Pat Kelsey when leading with five minutes to play, a 8-0 record this season.

Louisville shot 25 of 54 (46.3%) from the field, 13 of 31 (41.9%) from deep and 24 of 28 (85.7%) from the free-throw line.

Louisville made more free throws (24) than Indiana even attempted (19).

Players Notes:

Ryan Conwell scored a team-high 21 points, making 10 of 11 attempts at the charity stripe. He added on four boards, two assists, a block and a steal in his 31 minutes.

J'Vonne Hadley went 6 of 13 from the floor. He notched six boards, a steal and an assist in the bounce back game.

Sananda Fru pulled down seven rebounds and scored 12 points in his 30 minutes on the floor. He logged three steals, one assist and one block.

Kobe Rodgers provided a big spark off the bench with 12 points, two rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in just 13 minutes.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Christine Tannous (IndyStar).

Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) shoots the ball over Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey yells to his team during a game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) attempts to get past Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) reacts after scoring a three-point field goal against the Indiana Hoosiers during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey yells to his team during a game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Louisville Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) keeps the ball from Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) attempts to gain control of the ball from Indiana Hoosiers guard Nick Dorn (7) during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots over Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) reacts after his team scores against the Indiana Hoosiers during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) and Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) battle for control of the ball during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Indiana Hoosiers guard Tayton Conerway (6) and forward Reed Bailey (1) during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots the ball while being defended by Indiana Hoosiers forward Reed Bailey (1) and forward Tucker DeVries (12) during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) and forward Kasean Pryor (7) defend Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) as he looks to shoot during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) attempts to get past Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) and forward Kasean Pryor (7) defend Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) as he attempts to shoot the ball during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Louisville defeated Indiana 87-78. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) reacts as his team scores against the Indiana Hoosiers during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) gains control of the ball from Indiana Hoosiers guard Tayton Conerway (6) during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) defends Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) during a game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

