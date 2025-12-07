Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 87, Indiana 78

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program didn't have to wait long to get back in the win column, earning a convincing bounce-back win over Indiana in a ranked neutral court matchup.
Team Notes:
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cardinals scored the first 16 points of the game, holding IU scoreless for the first six and a half minutes. Louisville went 6 of 10 from the floor in that time frame.
Louisville moved to 31-3 under head coach Pat Kelsey when leading at halftime, a 7-0 mark this season.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Indiana cut the Louisville lead to just eight points by the 13:42 mark, but the Cardinals retaliated with a 10-2 run to extend their advantage back up to 17 with just over nine minutes to play. The Hoosiers would come within seven in the final minute of the game, but never closer.
Louisville is now 35-0 under head coach Pat Kelsey when leading with five minutes to play, a 8-0 record this season.
Louisville shot 25 of 54 (46.3%) from the field, 13 of 31 (41.9%) from deep and 24 of 28 (85.7%) from the free-throw line.
Louisville made more free throws (24) than Indiana even attempted (19).
Players Notes:
Ryan Conwell scored a team-high 21 points, making 10 of 11 attempts at the charity stripe. He added on four boards, two assists, a block and a steal in his 31 minutes.
J'Vonne Hadley went 6 of 13 from the floor. He notched six boards, a steal and an assist in the bounce back game.
Sananda Fru pulled down seven rebounds and scored 12 points in his 30 minutes on the floor. He logged three steals, one assist and one block.
Kobe Rodgers provided a big spark off the bench with 12 points, two rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in just 13 minutes.
