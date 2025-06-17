Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Oregon State | College World Series 1-1 Elimination Game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking care of Arizona in their previous College World Series matchup, the Louisville baseball program now gets another crack at No. 8 Oregon State, facing them in the CWS' 1-1 elimination game.
Trailing by a run heading to the eighth inning, the Cardinals stormed back with a six-run eighth inning, primarily using that to take down the Wildcats 8-3 in the 0-1 elimination game. Kamau Neighbors went 4-for-4, and Zion Rose drove in three runs, including the go-ahead two-run single.
As for the Beavers, they had the task of facing No. 13 Coastal Carolina and their 24-game win streak in the 1-0 game. The Chanticleers plated three runs in the first, and following a leadoff home run in the third, Oregon State could only generate five more base runners for the rest of the game. This resulted in getting handed a 6-2 loss to fall into the loser's bracket.
This will be the second matchup between Louisville and Oregon State in this College World Series. The Beavers earned a walk-off 4-3 victory over the Cardinals in the opener of the event this past Friday.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Oregon State Beavers
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (41-23, 15-15 ACC) vs. No. 8 Oregon State Beavers (48-15-1)Game Day Feed
