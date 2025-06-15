Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Arizona | College World Series 0-1 Elimination Game
OMAHA, Neb. - Making their sixth all-time appearance in the College World Series, the Louisville baseball program is already on the brink of elimination, and will take on Arizona in the 0-1 game with their season on the line.
In their CWS opener vs. No. 8 Oregon State, the Cardinals found themselves trailing 3-1 heading to the ninth inning. While they were able to plate the two runs necessary to tie the game, they proceeded to get walked off in the bottom of the ninth.
As for the Wildcats, they found themselves in a similar situation in their opener vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina. All tied up heading to the eighth, Coastal was able to break through and plate three runs in the bottom of the frame to capture a 7-4 win.
The showdown will be a rematch from a meeting during the first week of the 2025 regular season. Down in Arlington, Tex for the Shriners Children's College Classic, Louisville beat Arizona 13-1 in eight innings on Feb. 16.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Arizona Wildcats
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (40-23, 15-15 ACC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (44-20, 18-12 Big 12) Game Day Feed
