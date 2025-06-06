Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Miami | Louisville Super Regional, Game One
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Road to Omaha has just one more stop for the Louisville baseball program. Their best-of-three series against Miami in the Louisville Super Regional is now ready to begin, with a berth to the College World Series on the line.
Assigned to the Nashville Regional, the Cardinals went a perfect 3-0 to advance to the Supers. They took down third-seeded East Tennessee State, 8-3, in their NCAA Tournament opener, upset No. 1 overall national seed Vanderbilt, 3-2, then earned a 6-0 shutout victory over fourth-seeded Wright State in the regional final.
As for the Hurricanes, who were placed in the Hattiesburg Regional, it was a roller coaster start to their NCAA Tournament run. The Canes upset second-seeded Alabama, 5-3, in their opener, then pounded fourth-seeded Columbia, 14-1, to reach the regional final. They got smoked, 17-6, by No. 16 national seed Southern Miss in the first game, but bounced back for a 5-4 victory in the "if necessary" game.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from game one's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (38-21, 15-15 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (34-25, 15-14 ACC) Game Day Feed
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Louisville players: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky