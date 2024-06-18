Toledo Transfer OF Garret Pike Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program is adding some pop to their lineup via the transfer portal.
Garrett Pike, an All-American outfielder who spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Toledo, announced Tuesday that he has committed to the Cardinals.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound left-handed outfielder is coming off of a career year in which he earned Third-Team All-American honors from the ABCA. In 239 at-bats over 59 appearances mainly at center field, Pike hit .360/.435/.669 with a Toledo single-season record 21 home runs. He also collected 55 RBIs, nine doubles, 29 walks and 13 stolen bases.
The Waterville, Oh. native was a very productive player in each of his three years with the Rockets, being named a Second-Team All-MAC selection in his first two seasons before earning a First-Team nod this year. In 156 total games plays and 613 at-bats, Pike is a .341/.411/.608 hitter who amassed a program-record 42 homers, along with 138 RBI, 32 doubles, 66 walks and 38 stolen bases.
Louisville is entering a crucial offseason as it pertains to the direction of the program. The Cardinals finished just 32-24 overall and 16-14 in the ACC, getting excluded from the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.
The Cardinals have seen over a dozen players enter the portal up to this point and are graduating multiple impact players, but are already starting to hit the portal. Pike is now Louisville's fourth portal pickup, with more on the way.
(Photo of Garret Pike via University of Toledo Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter