How the 2024 MLB Draft Affects Louisville's 2025 Roster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the last 18 years, the MLB Draft has been a testament to what Dan McDonnell has built at Louisville. Entering the 2024 iteration of the draft, out of the 112 former Cardinals to sign professional contracts after being chosen in the draft, 91 of them had come under his watch.
That being said, Louisville did not have a major presence at this year's draft like they have in the past. Following the conclusion of the 2024 MLB Draft, two more Cardinals were given the opportunity to begin a professional career. This was the least amount of Cardinals drafted through 20 rounds since 2011, mainly stemming from the fact that Louisville missed the NCAA Tournament for third time in a four year span.
But like every year, the draft has major ramifications on Louisville's roster for the proceeding season, and this year is no exemption. So how has it been impacted for their 2025 campaign?
While both Sebastian Gongora and Kaleb Corbett have impact arms at various points in their collegiate careers, the draft itself didn't actually impact Louisville's roster much based on who was picked up. Corbett exhausted his collegiate eligibility, so Louisville was already in line to lose him regardless if he was drafted.
As for Gongora, theoretically, he could come back since he redshirted his true freshman at Wright State. It wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for him to come back considering his ERA was much higher this season than one would like. But he has the physical intangibles and "stuff" that scouts like, and as of right now, signs point to him heading to the Orioles.
When it comes to next season's roster, the 2024 MLB Draft actually had a bigger impact considering who *wasn't* selected.
Standout center fielder Eddie King Jr., who led the Cardinals last season in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS this past season, did not hear his name called during the three days of the draft. It's not a complete shock considering he was regarded as a borderline top-500 draft prospect by scouts and MLB Draft pundits, but it's still a huge development for Louisville. Especially considering that the transfer portal window for baseball closed back on July 2. Barring unforeseen circumstances, King and his prowess at the plate and in the field should be back at 3rd and Central in 2025.
Additionally, for the second year in a row, Louisville did not have a single high school signee drafted. That's not because they don't have commitments from elite talent, either. Catcher Collin Mowry, left-handed pitcher Tague Davis and right-handed pitcher Jake Gregor are all top-200 high school prospects according to Perfect Game. Mowry and Davis were also regarded as potential day two picks by Baseball America.
As it currently stands, Louisville will be bringing in the No. 26 recruiting class in the country. That number will surely rise once rankings are updated after high school draft signees from other program are removed.
Louisville might have missed out on the NCAA Tournament yet again, but they do have some talented pieces to build around for next season. Getting freshman sensation catcher Zion Rose to return is a massive development, and pitchers Tucker Biven and Patrick Forbes have been dominating in the summer league. While there were a few impactful departures via the portal, bringing in productive veterans like Garret Pike, Parker Knoll, Brennyn Cutts and others is a big boost overall
Time will tell how this team fares in 2025, especially considering how woeful the pitching was at times in 2024, but there is some reason to be optimistic for a bounce back.
(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA)
