Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 94, Montana 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program got back in the win column on Saturday, overcoming a bit of a slow start to eventually cruise to a 94-54 win over Montana.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. was out with a lower back injury and redshirt senior guard Kobe Rodgers was out due to concussion protocol.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville went on a 17-0 run over the last 4:25 to end the half, giving the Cardinals a 22-point lead the half. The Cardinals made 16 of their 33 shots (48%), 10 of which were assisted on, including five made threes.

Louisville held Montana to 6-of-24 shooting, including 2-of-8 from three.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals went on a 12-0 run between 10:17 and 6:51 to extend their advantage to 75-43. Louisville sank three 3-pointers and three free throws to make up the run.

The Cardinals scored 52 points in the second half, marking the ninth game this season they scored 50 or more points in a half.

Louisville shot 52.3% (34 of 65) from the field, 35.3% (12 of 34) from 3-point range and 73.7% (14 of 19) from the free throw line.

Louisville connected assists on 24 of its 34 shots, the seventh time the Cardinals recorded 20 or more assists this season.

Louisville held Montana to 17-of-53 shooting (32.1%) including 7-of-24 from three (29.2%).

Louisville stole the ball 13 times as a team, the fifth time the Cardinals have recorded 10 or more steals in a game this season.

Players Notes:

Sananda Fru led the team in scoring with a career high 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Fru also secured a team high eight rebounds and two blocks. He made his first nine shots, including seven in the first half; the most makes in a half without a miss since Christen Cunningham shot 8-of-8 in the second half against Pittsburgh on Jan. 9, 2019.

Isaac McKneely scored 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including a team high four 3-pointers on six attempts.

J'Vonne Hadley added 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He also came away with two steals.

Ryan Conwell scored 14 points, knocking down three shots from beyond the three-point arc. Conwell tied his season high in steals with three, which was also tied for a team high.

Aly Khalifa led the team in assists with six, tying his season high. He also recorded three steals, which was tied for his career high.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes (Imagn Images)

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) shoots against Montana Grizzlies guard Connor Dick (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Montana Grizzlies forward Trae Taylor (1) battles Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) for a rebound during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Montana Grizzlies guard Grant Kepley (11) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) dribbles against Montana Grizzlies guard Tyler Isaak (8) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) dunks against Montana Grizzlies guard Grant Kepley (11) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) shoots against Montana Grizzlies forward Trae Taylor (1) and guard Brooklyn Hicks (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) dribbles against Montana Grizzlies guard Tyler Thompson (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) shoots against Montana Grizzlies forward Kadyn Betts (7) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against the Montana Grizzlies guard Connor Dick (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots against Montana Grizzlies guard Connor Dick (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Montana Grizzlies guard Connor Dick (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) dunks against the Montana Grizzlies during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the first half agains the Montana Grizzlies at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Montana Grizzlies forward Kenyon Aguino (24) posts up against Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) scrambles for the ball with Montana Grizzlies guard Tyler Thompson (4) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) drives to the basket against Montana Grizzlies forward Te'Jon Sawyer (32) and guard Money Williams (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Montana Grizzlies forward Kenyon Aguino (24) scrambles for a loose ball with Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Montana 94-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Dec 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) dunks against Montana Grizzlies guard Tyler Thompson (4) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

(Photo of Isaac McKneely: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

