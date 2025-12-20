Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 94, Montana 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program got back in the win column on Saturday, overcoming a bit of a slow start to eventually cruise to a 94-54 win over Montana.
Team Notes:
Freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. was out with a lower back injury and redshirt senior guard Kobe Rodgers was out due to concussion protocol.
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville went on a 17-0 run over the last 4:25 to end the half, giving the Cardinals a 22-point lead the half. The Cardinals made 16 of their 33 shots (48%), 10 of which were assisted on, including five made threes.
Louisville held Montana to 6-of-24 shooting, including 2-of-8 from three.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals went on a 12-0 run between 10:17 and 6:51 to extend their advantage to 75-43. Louisville sank three 3-pointers and three free throws to make up the run.
The Cardinals scored 52 points in the second half, marking the ninth game this season they scored 50 or more points in a half.
Louisville shot 52.3% (34 of 65) from the field, 35.3% (12 of 34) from 3-point range and 73.7% (14 of 19) from the free throw line.
Louisville connected assists on 24 of its 34 shots, the seventh time the Cardinals recorded 20 or more assists this season.
Louisville held Montana to 17-of-53 shooting (32.1%) including 7-of-24 from three (29.2%).
Louisville stole the ball 13 times as a team, the fifth time the Cardinals have recorded 10 or more steals in a game this season.
Players Notes:
Sananda Fru led the team in scoring with a career high 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Fru also secured a team high eight rebounds and two blocks. He made his first nine shots, including seven in the first half; the most makes in a half without a miss since Christen Cunningham shot 8-of-8 in the second half against Pittsburgh on Jan. 9, 2019.
Isaac McKneely scored 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including a team high four 3-pointers on six attempts.
J'Vonne Hadley added 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He also came away with two steals.
Ryan Conwell scored 14 points, knocking down three shots from beyond the three-point arc. Conwell tied his season high in steals with three, which was also tied for a team high.
Aly Khalifa led the team in assists with six, tying his season high. He also recorded three steals, which was tied for his career high.
