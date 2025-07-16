How the 2025 MLB Draft Affects Louisville's 2026 Roster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the last 19 years, the MLB Draft has been a testament to what Dan McDonnell has built at Louisville. Entering the 2025 iteration of the draft, out of the 114 former Cardinals to sign professional contracts after being chosen in the draft, 93 of them had come under his watch.
After only have two players selected last year, Louisville was back to being a major presence at this year's draft. Following the conclusion of the 2025 MLB Draft, six more Cardinals were given the opportunity to begin a professional career. This was most taken in a draft through 20 rounds since they had seven taken during this span in 2021.
But like every year, the draft has major ramifications on Louisville's roster for the proceeding season, and this year is no exemption. So how has it been impacted for their 2026 campaign?
It goes without saying that, both in the field and on the mound, Louisville is losing a few big time pieces. It's especially true amongst their group of position players. Eddie King Jr. was one of the top power and clutch hitters in college baseball this past season, Jake Munroe was a phenomenal all-around hitter, and Matt Klein's importance offensively and defensively was on full display when he was sidelined due to injury.
In theory, all three have one more year of eligibility and could opt to return for 2026. But both Klein and Munroe were high draft picks, and King has been adamant about going pro since the season ended. Barring something completely unforeseen, expect all three to sign with their respective clubs.
There will be some big shoes to fill in the pitching staff as well. It was already assumed that Forbes was not returning, and considering he was picked in the first round, it's a shoe-in that he's gone. Tucker Biven and Justin West were key pieces in the Cardinals' bullpen, and while they were both late round picks and have one more year left, expect both to sign and start their pro careers.
When it comes to high school commitments, Louisville had their first drafted in three years in right-hander Peter Kussow. Considering he was picked up in the fourth round, there's a very likely chance that he bypasses college.
That being said, it was huge win for the program being able to retain the bulk of their top high commits - especially top-300 prospects outfielder Chase Porter and right-hander Brannon Shannon, as well as infielder and Kentucky Mr. Baseball Kade Elam.
As it currently stands, Louisville will be bringing in the No. 37 recruiting class in the country. That number will surely rise once rankings are updated after high school draft signees from other programs are removed.
While Louisville is losing several impact pieces from their squad that made the College World Series, they are still teeming with talent for next season.
In the field, All-American outfielder Lucas Moore, Freshman All-American first baseman Tague Davis, All-ACC outfielder Zion Rose and standout shortstop Alex Alicea are all coming back. Not to mention that catcher Jimmy Nugent, infielder Jax Hisle and outfielder Ben Slanker are all quality portal additions.
Then on the mound, Ethan Eberle, Peter Michael and transfer Jake Bean have the makings of a good weekend rotation. Additionally, Wyatt Danilowicz, Jake Schweitzer and T.J. Schlageter could serve as the foundation for a bullpen that could taken a big step forward.
Time will tell how this team fares in 2026. Especially considering how they were led by a dominant core of hitters in the regular season and were at times held back by the pitching staff, only for the script to completely flip in the postseason. However, the Cardinals, on paper, have the makings of a team that can make another deep postseason run.
(Photo of Zion Rose: Steven Branscombe - Imagn Images)
