How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite having to navigate their way through the loser's bracket, the Louisville baseball program is one of the last four teams standing in the College World Series, with No. 13 Coastal Carolina being the only team standing between them and a trip to the CWS Finals.
The Cardinals might have dropped their opener in Omaha against No. 8 Oregon State, but after bouncing back with a takedown of Arizona, it set up a redemption game against the Beavers in the 1-1 elimination game. While they blew a three-run lead in the top of the ninth, Eddie King Jr.'s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame earned them a 7-6 walk-off win on Tuesday.
As for the Chanticleers, who entered the CWS on an absurd 23-game winning streak, they needed just two games to reach the Bracket 1 final. They took down Arizona 7-4 in their opener, then followed that up a 6-2 win over Oregon State. Coastal Carolina needs just one win over UofL to punch their ticket to the CWS Finals, whereas Louisville needs to beat CCU twice to advance.
This will be the 18th all-time meeting between Louisville and Coastal Carolina, with the Cardinals holding a narrowly 9-8 advantage of the series. These two last faced off all the way back on June 1, 2002, with the Chanticleers capturing a 9-1 win in what was UofL's second-ever NCAA Tournament game.
Louisville Cardinals (42-23, 15-15 ACC) vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (55-11, 26-4 Sun Belt) | College World Series, Bracket 1 Final
- Date/Time: Wednesday, June 18 at 2:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.
- TV: ESPN - Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Ben McDonald (analyst), Eduardo Perez (analyst), Dani Wexelman (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: - Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play).
(Photo of Wyatt Danilowicz: Dylan Widger - Imagn Images)
