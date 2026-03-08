Louisville Completes Sweep Over Seton Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After winning their first two games of their weekend series against Seton Hall in run-rule fashion, the Louisville baseball program was able to finish the job in the series finale, winning 6-2 on Sunday from Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (10-5) pull off the three-game sweep over the Pirates (4-7), and have won seven of their last eight since starting the season just 3-4.

While it didn't end in a run-rule, Louisville's hitters still had a good day at the plate. They collected 12 base hits on the day, with every player that stepped into the box collecting a hit, although they hit just 4-of-17 with runners in scoring position.

First baseman Tague Davis (1-5, HR, RBI), third baseman Bayram Hot (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) and catcher Jimmy Nugent (2-4, HR, 2 RBI) all struck home runs in the contest, with Davis hitting his eighth of the season. Hot drove in multiple runs, while shortstop Alex Alicea (2-5, RBI) and second baseman Kade Elam (2-2, RBI, 2B, BB) joining Nugent in collecting multiple base hits.

Louisville didn't have a super explosive start like they did in the first two games, but they did score the first five runs of the day. Elam hit and RBI single in the second, Davis smacked a 383-foot solo homer in the third, Hot launches a 376-foot two-run blast in the fifth, then Alicea hit an RBI single in the sixth.

After struggling over the first few weeks of the season, Jake Bean (6.0 IP, 5 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 1 ER) finally posted a quality outing in his fourth start of the season. The right hander kept Seton Hall off the board over the first six innings of the game, and was only charged with an earned run after left-hander Ty Starke (0.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H) gave up an RBI base hit in the seventh.

The Cardinals got that one run back in the bottom of the frame, with Nugent striking a towering 412-foot solo shot. Their bullpen was able to stave off the Pirates down the stretch, with Brandon Shannon (1.2 IP, 4 K, 2 BB, 1 H) only allowing a run on a throwing error in the eighth, and Aaron England (1.0 IP, 1 K) twirling a scoreless ninth.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their 14-game home stand with a two-game midweek set against Marshall. First pitch is of game one is slated for Tuesday, Mar. 10 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky