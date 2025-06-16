How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Oregon State Beavers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking care of Arizona in their previous College World Series matchup, the Louisville baseball program now gets another crack at No. 8 Oregon State, facing them in the CWS' 1-1 elimination game.
Trailing by a run heading to the eighth inning, the Cardinals stormed back with a six-run eighth inning, primarily using that to take down the Wildcats 8-3 in the 0-1 elimination game. Kamau Neighbors went 4-for-4, and Zion Rose drove in three runs, including the go-ahead two-run single.
As for the Beavers, they had the task of facing No. 13 Coastal Carolina and their 24-game win streak in the 1-0 game. The Chanticleers plated three runs in the first, and following a leadoff home run in the third, Oregon State could only generate five more base runners for the rest of the game. This resulted in getting handed a 6-2 loss to fall into the loser's bracket.
This will be the third all-time meeting between Louisville and Oregon State, and the second in this College World Series. The Beavers earned a walk-off 4-3 victory over the Cardinals in the opener of the event.
Louisville Cardinals (41-23, 15-15 ACC) vs. No. 8 Oregon State Beavers (48-15-1) | College World Series, 1-1 Game
- Date/Time: Tuesday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.
- TV: ESPN - Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Ben McDonald (analyst), Chris Burke (analyst), Dani Wexelman (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: - Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play).
