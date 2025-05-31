How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a dominating performance to kick off their NCAA Tournament run, the Louisville baseball program now gets another crack at one of their top rivals, as they are set to face Vanderbilt in the 1-0 game of the Nashville Regional.
The second-seeded Cardinals had a difficult No. 3 seed to deal with in East Tennessee State, but made short work of the Buccaneers, eventually claiming an 8-3 decision in their tournament opener. Right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes set a new UofL single-game postseason record in strikeouts with 13, and that effort was backed up by three combined home runs from Eddie King Jr., Matt Klein and Lucas Moore.
As for the Commodores, who are the No. 1 overall national seed, they were able to avoid a stunning opening round upset, mounting a comeback to take down fourth-seeded Wright State 4-3. Vanderbilt trailed 3-0 through six innings, but the Raiders allowed three home runs down the stretch after pulling their starting pitcher.
This will be the 43rd all-time meeting between Louisville and Vanderbilt, with the Commodores owning a 29-13 advantage. However, the Cardinals won the last matchup between the two earlier this season, claiming a 5-4 victory in the Battle of the Barrel back on May 6 at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Louisville Cardinals (36-21, 15-15 ACC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (43-16, 19-11 SEC) | NCAA Tournament Regionals, 1-0 Game
- Date/Time: Saturday, May 31 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn.
- TV: ESPN+ - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play).
