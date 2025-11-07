'What I Dreamed Of': How Louisville's Will Smith Found New 'Home' with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — A silver BMW delivered Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Will Smith to the next appearance on his itinerary Wednesday morning.
Par for the course for a world champion: Smith went from the broadcast table on the field at Rogers Centre to a champagne-filled dugout, and then to a championship parade on the streets of Downtown Los Angeles.
Serving chicken at Raising Cane's in Hollywood was perhaps the strangest of the bunch. Somehow, it had become a Dodgers tradition.
"I’m so excited," Smith said Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Kiké Hernández and Mookie Betts. "I'm just going to have fun today."
The 30-year-old catcher — a self-proclaimed Caniac — grew up at the restaurant. His go-to order is the establishment's famed Box combo, but it doesn't normally come with a flurry of fans gathered out back.
Again, par for the course.
“It's fun celebrating with all of these people and seeing what the Dodgers mean to them," Smith said. "Seeing the signs, the fans, their smiles ... it only adds motivation for the offseason heading into next year."
Since joining the Dodgers in 2019, Smith has cemented himself among the league's premier catchers. 2025 marked the fifth consecutive season playing at least 110 games; with it came an increase in batting average and RBIs.
Smith's defining moment came in Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays: his game-winning home run in the top of the 11th inning helped secure his third World Series championship. The Dodgers defeated Toronto 5-4, marking their ninth title and third in five seasons.
“I was just hoping I got enough,” Smith said of the winning play. "That was special. I’ll remember that forever."
A player named Will Smith has won the World Series six seasons in a row, but even if Los Angeles' only gets credit for half of them, he's done enough and to spare to earn the respect of his teammates.
“He’s a superstar,” Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw said. “He really is. He might not get the publicity of these other guys, but he’s a superstar.”
“He does his homework," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts added. "At the end of the day, he’s a guy that just doesn’t panic. He’s really got a flat-line heartbeat. In the postseason, that’s what you need.”
Will Smith has come a long way from his college days.
Joining the Louisville Cardinals as a top-five recruit in Kentucky, the catcher gave his hometown college reason to be excited. He'd captured 2013 Region Player of the Year honors and appeared at the All-State level twice.
Smith also dreamed of hitting a walk-off home run as a member of the Boston Red Sox. But that was before he came to Los Angeles.
He still recalls his days at Jim Patterson Stadium fondly.
"You think about where you came from," Smith said, reflecting on his pre-Dodgers years. "(University of Louisville), high school, my parents. All you’ve been through ... college was awesome."
The Cardinals' captain earned more accolades at the collegiate level; he brought Louisville with him for the ride. In the three seasons he spent with Louisville, the team hosted three regionals, three super regionals and made an appearance in the College World Series.
Smith's potential and impact on winning is what excited Cardinals coach Dan McDonnell most about his advancement to MLB.
“It’s not often you have a local kid that plays at your university, and is one of the best players in the game," McDonnell said. "We might have won more games in the three-year stretch ... than any other.”
It wasn't long before Smith brought his winning ways to the Dodgers. Two seasons into his MLB career, the Dodgers won their seventh World Series.
“After 2020, when we won the first one, we’ve just wanted more," Smith said. "It’s always hard to win a World Series. It takes a team. I’m just fortunate and grateful to have the opportunity to be on a good team.”
In 2021, Smith founded his personal foundation, "Catching Hope" with his wife, Cara. The pair began giving back to local Boys & Girls Clubs and other nearby organizations in hopes of connecting further with Los Angeles.
Smith has provided school supplies, sports equipment and given tours of Dodger stadium to children. "Whatever they need," Smith will tell you.
“It’s near and dear to our hearts," he said. "We love making an impact."
Smith's partnership with Raising Cane's concluded with a $100,000 donation from the company's founder and CEO, Todd Graves.
Smith plans to put it straight to work.
"Will is an incredible athlete and outstanding person," Graves said. "I’m excited to continue watching him excel both personally and professionally.”
As the silver BMW pulled out of its front-row parking spot, Smith's work was done for the day. In the short time the catcher was there, he'd managed to leave a further impression on the fans who'd gathered to see him.
It was almost worth smiling about more than a 366-foot home run.
“This is pretty much home now," Smith said. "These are the best fans in sports. We feel it as players. We just love the passion that these fans have.”
Smith is just two years into his 10-year contract with the Dodgers, but he's claimed three titles and the World Series record for most innings caught. He credits the extra innings with the assist.
“I’m still tired,” Smith admitted while taking orders at the register. “But you just keep fighting. It’s the World Series. You get to rest after.”
Dad duty now awaits the 30-year-old Kentucky native. A few wedding parties are also expecting the Smiths. And their living room couch, too.
"I get to golf," Smith said. "Go out to eat, live a normal life for a few months."
After that, the Dodgers will return to practice and prepare to chase a third straight ring. Smith will try not to let his hero moment get to his head.
“It’s probably going to rank up there for him," Dodgers infielder Max Muncy said, “but make no mistake, there are going to be a lot of those moments for him. He’s going to be here for a long time."
Smith isn't one to complain. And certainly not at playing professional baseball for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's just glad to be home.
“It’s what I dreamed of as a kid," he beamed. "I couldn’t be happier.”