Louisville Men's Basketball Falls in Week Eight of AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As expected, the Louisville men's basketball program's place in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll has taken a hit following an up-and-down week.
The Cardinals (10-2, 0-0 ACC) garnered 555 points in week eight of the AP Top 25, falling from No. 11 in last week's poll to No. 16 this week.
Last week, Louisville went 1-1 in their two games, putting together a pair of completely different performances. They traveled down to Knoxville for a top-20 matchup with Tennessee last Tuesday, only to leave Rocky Top having been dealt a humbling 83-62 loss. This past Saturday, they returned home for a matchup with Montana, and capture a 94-54 win despite a bit of a slow start.
Louisville has a few extra days off for Christmas break, and will be back in action next week when they kick off ACC play with a matchup at Cal. Tip-off against the Golden Bears is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 8)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Arizona (1,428 - 38)
2. Michigan (1,408 - 19)
3. Iowa State (1,320 - 1)
4. UConn (1,281)
5. Purdue (1,174)
6. Duke (1,148)
7. Gonzaga (1,080)
8. Houston (1,061)
9. Michigan State (985)
10. BYU (966)
11. Vanderbilt (810)
12. UNC (806)
13. Nebraska (704)
14. Alabama (638)
15. Texas Tech (588)
16. Louisville (555)
17. Kansas (494)
18. Arkansas (470)
19. Tennessee (460)
20. Illinois (429)
21. Virginia (252)
22. Florida (215)
23. Georgia (127)
24. USC (92)
25. Iowa (79)
Others receiving votes:
Kentucky 78, Seton Hall 49, Auburn 39, St. John's 23, California 19, LSU 17, UCLA 13, Clemson 9, Miami (Ohio) 6, Utah St. 5, Arizona St 5, Indiana 4, Miami 4, Saint Louis 3, Belmont 2, Baylor 1, Oklahoma St. 1, UCF 1, NC State 1.
(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Nelson Chenault - Imagn Images)
