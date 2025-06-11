Kent State Transfer RHP Jake Bean Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville baseball program is currently preparing for a run in the upcoming College World Series, they continue to make progress with shaping their 2026 roster via the transfer portal.
Jake Bean, a First-Team All-MAC pitcher who spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Kent State, announced Wednesday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Bean is the second transfer to commit to Louisville so far the cycle, joining former Ohio outfielder Ben Slanker, who was also a First-Team All-MAC selection.
Kent State went 34-18 this season to capture the MAC regular season title, and Bean was a big reason why. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound right-hander made 15 starts, posting a 4.20 ERA and 6-2 record int he process. In 75.0 inning pitched, he struck out 72 batters while walking just 22, with his 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranking second in the MAC.
During his first season with the Golden Flashes, Bean made five appearances out of the bullpen. In 5.2 innings pitched, he struck out five, walked two, and allowed five earned runs.
Louisville will get their run in the College World Series started this weekend with a showdown a against No. 8 Oregon State. First pitch is set for Friday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Jake Bean via Kent State University Athletics)
