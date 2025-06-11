Louisville Report

Kent State Transfer RHP Jake Bean Commits to Louisville

Bean was a First-Team All-MAC selection this season with the Golden Flashes.

Matthew McGavic

Kent State right-handed pitcher Jake Bean
Kent State right-handed pitcher Jake Bean / Kent State University Athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville baseball program is currently preparing for a run in the upcoming College World Series, they continue to make progress with shaping their 2026 roster via the transfer portal.

Jake Bean, a First-Team All-MAC pitcher who spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Kent State, announced Wednesday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Bean is the second transfer to commit to Louisville so far the cycle, joining former Ohio outfielder Ben Slanker, who was also a First-Team All-MAC selection.

Kent State went 34-18 this season to capture the MAC regular season title, and Bean was a big reason why. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound right-hander made 15 starts, posting a 4.20 ERA and 6-2 record int he process. In 75.0 inning pitched, he struck out 72 batters while walking just 22, with his 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranking second in the MAC.

During his first season with the Golden Flashes, Bean made five appearances out of the bullpen. In 5.2 innings pitched, he struck out five, walked two, and allowed five earned runs.

Louisville will get their run in the College World Series started this weekend with a showdown a against No. 8 Oregon State. First pitch is set for Friday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Jake Bean via Kent State University Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Baseball