Boston College Transfer OL Eryx Daugherty Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has just landed a big time transfer portal pickup for their offensive line.

Former Boston College offensive guard Eryx Daugherty announced Tuesday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Daugherty is Louisville's fifth portal commitment of the cycle, joining Kentucky cornerback D.J. Waller, Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, running back Marquise Davis and Miami defensive tackle Daylen Russell.

These five are the first to offset 24 portal defections that UofL has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

While Daugherty did not make an All-ACC team this season, he was one of the most underrated linemen in the entire conference. Starting 10 games at left guard, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman allowed only one sack and 12 total pressures on 431 pass block snaps and 646 total blocking snaps.

Daugherty's 78.7 pass blocking grade on Pro Football Focus ranks 17th among the 83 offensive linemen in the ACC with at least 500 blocking snaps this season.

The Troy, Mich. native was a defensive lineman coming out of high school, but after redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2023, he made the transition to offensive line ahead of the 2024 season. That year, he appeared in three games while also starting the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Nebraska, giving up no sacks and just two total pressures in 57 pass block snaps and 96 total blocking snaps.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Eryx Daugherty via Twitter/X)

