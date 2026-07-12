Guardians select Jake Bean in 11th Round of 2026 MLB Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Lucas Moore isn't the only member of the Louisville baseball program heading to Cleveland in this draft cycle.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Bean has been selected by the Guardians with the No. 333 overall pick in the 11th round of the draft. Should he sign with Cleveland, this pick has a slot value of $150,000.

Bean is the fifth Cardinal to be taken in this year’s draft so far. Zion Rose went No. 6 overall to the Kansas City Royals, Moore was picked up in fifth round by Cleveland, Wyatt Danilowicz went in the eight round to the Philadelphia Phillies, and Bayram Hot was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 10th round. He’s also the 116th MLB Draft selection in Dan McDonnell's 20-year tenure as the head coach at UofL.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound righty transferred to Louisville last offseason from Kent State, and was expected to be a major contributor for the Cardinals. However, Bean finished the 2026 season with a 10.29 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and .342 opponent's batting average in 14 appearances and eight starts across 35.0 innings pitched. He also struck out 31 batters and walked 16.

The season before, Bean was one of the best pitchers in the MAC, earning First-Team honors in the conference. Making 15 starts and pitching 75.0 inning, he posted a 4.20 ERA and struck out 72 batters while walking just 22, with his 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranking second in the MAC.

During his first season with the Golden Flashes, Bean struck out five, walked two, and allowed five earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched across five bullpen appearances.

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(Photo of Jake Bean: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)