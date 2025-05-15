Louisville to Play in 2026 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball program will head to Arlington, Texas, for the second straight season to compete in the 2026 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series.
The Cardinals will be back at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, for the second weekend of the college baseball season Feb. 20-22, 2026.
The six-team field, announced by REV Entertainment on Thursday, will consist of Louisville, Auburn, Florida State, Kansas State, Michigan and Nebraska. Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.
Louisville opened the 2025 campaign at Globe Life Field as part of the Shriners Children's College Showdown.The Cardinals earned a walk-off victory over Texas on opening night before losing to Oklahoma State and wrapping up the weekend with a mercy-rule victory over Arizona.
Home Plate Reserved tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. CT at GlobeLifeField.com. This premium offering, which provides access to all three days of the tournament, includes: reserved seats behind home plate, reserved parking, early entry, discounts on concessions, souvenir hat and cup (with unlimited soft drink refills), and access to a private bar and restrooms.
Home Plate Reserved tickets are $156 for adults and $84 for youth (13 and under), before taxes and fees. Group ticket rates are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting REV Entertainment at 817-533-1833. General admission tickets will go on sale at a later date. A portion of proceeds from all three weekends will benefit Shriners Children's.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Lucas Moore via Aidan Schertzer)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky