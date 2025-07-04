Lucas Moore, Zion Rose Named to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After sending three players to training camp for the USA Collegiate National Team, two members of the Louisville baseball program have made the cut.
Outfielders Lucas Moore and Zion Rose both made the 26-man roster for the 2025 Collegiate National Team, USA Baseball announced Friday. Louisville is tied for the second-most selections, behind only Arkansas.
Moore and Rose will get to participate in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series, which will take place on July 8-13 in various locations across Japan. Cardinals first baseman Tague Davis, who was also invited to training camp, will join the other collegiate players who just missed the cut for a Fourth of July game against the Appalachian League Select Team in Kannapolis, N.C.
Rose was scorching hot during the six training camp games. He went 12-for-18 for the most base hits of any player at the camp, while also tallying five RBI, three doubles, a walk and two stolen bases.
Moore was also impressive in the box and in the field. He was 7-for-15 during training camp, hitting two double, driving in one run, drawing a walk and stealing two bases. As for Davis, he went just 2-for-12, but did hit a homer and drive in three runs.
A two-time USA Baseball Collegiate National Team participant, Rose is coming off of a great sophomore season for Louisville. Starting all 66 games, he hit .310/.396/.552 with a career-best 13 homers and a team-best 67 RBI. He also finished with 16 doubles, three triples, 31 walks and 31 stolen bases, earning First-Team All-ACC honors.
As for Moore, he was one of the most electric players in all of college baseball. Playing in every game and starting all but one, his 53 stolen bases led the nation, while his 85 runs scored was second. Also slashing .341/.450/.456 with five home runs, 49 RBI, 10 doubles, three triples and 34 walks, he earned First-Team All-ACC and D1Baseball Second-Team All-American honors.
(Photo of Zion Rose: Andrew Nelles - The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)
